Malaysia and Việt Nam commit to enhancing regional stability, strategic relationship

HÀ NỘI – State President Võ Văn Thưởng and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reaffirmed their commitment to upholding ASEAN's unified stance on the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea).

President Thưởng emphasised the importance of fully and seriously implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) to maintain peace and stability in the region.

The statement was made on Friday during the official visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Việt Nam. The two leaders used this occasion to discuss and strengthen bilateral relations, focusing on shared interests and regional stability.

Both leaders recognised the necessity of promoting negotiations to establish an effective and legally compliant Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC), which included the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) adopted in 1982.

Thưởng congratulated Malaysia on successfully implementing socio-economic development policies, achieving high GDP growth rates, and expressed confidence in Malaysia's successful implementation of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and the 2023 budget’s MADANI strategy, contributing to the country's sustainable development and increasing prominence in the region and the world.

For his part, PM Anwar Ibrahim highlighted Việt Nam's important role in ASEAN and reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

He took the occasion to extend the invitation from the Malaysian King to visit Malaysia to President Thưởng at a suitable time in 2023.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive and substantial results in the bilateral relationship over the past 50 years, especially in areas such as labour cooperation, education and training, tourism, culture, and people-to-people exchanges after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two leaders welcomed the promotion of relations through all channels, including the Party, State, and Government; enhancing high-level and multi-level exchanges; and strengthening cooperation in defence, security, economy, trade, investment, education and training, tourism, culture, and food security.

Malaysian PM emphasised the importance of sharing experiences and exchanges between the political and social organisations and young leaders of the two countries. He expressed admiration for the life and career of President Hồ Chí Minh and expressed a desire to promote the Prison Diary by President Hồ Chí Minh in Malaysia.

In the discussion on international and regional issues, the two leaders appreciated the close coordination between their countries at regional and international forums. They affirmed the importance of maintaining unity and the central role of ASEAN, and working together to build a strong and self-reliant ASEAN Community.

On this occasion, President Thưởng warmly extended an invitation to the Malaysian King and Queen to visit Việt Nam at a suitable time. – VNS