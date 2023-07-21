Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. Receives Nasdaq Deficiency Notice

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences (Nasdaq: TLSA) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing breakthrough immunomodulation therapies via novel routes of drug delivery, today disclosed the receipt of a notice (the “Notice”) on July 19, 2023 from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company is not currently in compliance with the $1.00 Minimum Bid Price Requirement for continued listing of the Company’s common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”). The Notice indicated that, consistent with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has 180 days, or until January 16, 2024 (the “Compliance Deadline”), to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement by having the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary share’s meet or exceed $1.00 per ordinary share for at least ten consecutive business days.



The Notice is only a notification of deficiency, not of imminent delisting, and has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Tiziana intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common shares and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. If the Company does not regain compliance by the Compliance Deadline, the Company may be afforded an additional 180 calendar day period to regain compliance.

The Company intends to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with the Listing Rules.

Tiziana Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough therapies using transformational drug delivery technologies to enable alternative routes of immunotherapy. Tiziana’s innovative nasal approach has the potential to provide an improvement in efficacy as well as safety and tolerability compared to intravenous (IV) delivery. Tiziana’s lead candidate, intranasal foralumab, which is the only fully human anti-CD3 mAb, has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and clinical response in patients in studies to date. Tiziana’s technology for alternative routes of immunotherapy has been patented with several applications pending and is expected to allow for broad pipeline applications.

