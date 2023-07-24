Saint Luke’s Welcomes Neuro-Oncologist to Expand Specialized Program
Samuel Goldlust, MD, joins Saint Luke’s Cancer Institute and Saint Luke’s Marion Bloch Neuroscience Institute to head neuro-oncology program
With the expertise of Dr. Goldlust in collaboration with the team at Saint Luke’s, patients with these diagnoses can be assured they are receiving world-class care right here in Kansas City”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Saint Luke’s Cancer Institute and Saint Luke’s Marion Bloch Neuroscience Institute are pleased to announce the recruitment of Samuel Goldlust, MD, to spearhead Saint Luke’s neuro-oncology program.
— Timothy Pluard, MD, medical director of Saint Luke’s Cancer Institute
Dr. Goldlust, a fellowship-trained neuro-oncologist, specializes in treating patients with brain tumors and neurological complications of cancer, with a particular focus upon developing novel treatments for glioblastoma and other aggressive tumors of the brain and spine.
“Brain tumor and cancer are words that no one wants to hear,” said Timothy Pluard, MD, medical director of Saint Luke’s Cancer Institute. “With the expertise of Dr. Goldlust in collaboration with the team at Saint Luke’s Cancer Institute and Saint Luke’s Marion Bloch Neuroscience Institute, patients with these diagnoses can be assured they are receiving world-class care right here in Kansas City.”
Dr. Goldlust joins Saint Luke’s from Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey, where he served for more than a decade after founding its neuro-oncology division and was awarded the Pitkin Endowed Chair in Neuro-Oncology.
In his new role, Dr. Goldlust will continue his emphasis on research, which focuses on the development of novel and more effective treatments for brain tumors, including options when standard chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery are proven ineffective. His research has been published in multiple medical journals, including J Oncology, Lancet Oncology, and Science Advances.
“I am honored for the opportunity to collaborate with the nationally respected team at Saint Luke’s to offer individualized, leading-edge, and compassionate care to patients in the Kansas City area and beyond,” Dr. Goldlust said.
Dr. Goldlust earned his medical degree from The Ohio State University with special distinction in biomedical research. He completed his residency training in neurology at New York University Hospitals and was selected to serve as chief resident. Dr. Goldlust received fellowship training in neuro-oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and was promoted to chief fellow in his final year.
About Saint Luke’s Cancer Institute: Saint Luke's Cancer Institute, a department of Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City, provides early detection, expert diagnosis, personalized treatment options, and survivorship support to every patient. The Cancer Institute employs medical oncologists, hematologists, surgical oncologists, and gyn-oncologists who subspecialize in every type of cancer, including breast, lung, gastrointestinal, liver, brain, gynecologic, melanoma and urologic cancers.
Saint Luke’s Cancer Institute leads the way with innovation for our patients by offering the region's only precision oncology program for advanced cancers, staffed by clinical oncologists with expertise in genomic sequencing and computational biology. The Cancer Institute’s clinical trial agreement with the internationally recognized Washington University School of Medicine allows us to offer more than 200 National Cancer Institute-sponsored clinical trials and industry-led studies to patients. The Institute was also the first to bring 3D mammography to the region and has the largest network of 3D mammography centers.
Patients at Saint Luke’s Cancer Institute have access to multidisciplinary clinics where patients meet with a team of specialists in one comprehensive appointment. Our supportive oncology and rehabilitative services program helps patients overcome physical and emotional challenges that often follow diagnosis and treatment. We offer innovative surgeries for brain tumors and radiation oncology, which offers leading-edge technology at four convenient metro locations.
About Saint Luke’s Marion Bloch Neuroscience Institute: Saint Luke's Marion Bloch Neuroscience Institute, a part of Saint Luke's Health System, is a comprehensive center for neuroscience research, education, and evidence-based medicine that combines faculty in neurology, neurosurgery, interventional neuroradiology, neurotology, psychiatry, and physical medicine and rehabilitation. Its legacy of innovation began in 1993 when doctors performed one of the world's first intra-arterial stroke reversal procedures. Saint Luke's specialists have continued to pioneer new stroke treatments and reverse strokes in thousands of patients through its network of stroke centers. The Neuroscience Institute is a global leader in utilizing both drug and mechanical interventions to reverse the permanent and debilitating effects of ischemic stroke.
Saint Luke's Marion Bloch Neuroscience Institute brings together highly specialized neuroscientists to provide comprehensive treatment for the most complex neurological diseases, including stroke, epilepsy, brain tumors, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases, multiple sclerosis, headaches, and facial pain, as well as aneurysms, intracerebral hemorrhages, memory disorders, hearing and balance disorders, and 87 known sleep disorders. The Neuroscience Institute’s multispecialty team provides the latest minimally invasive spinal surgical techniques to treat acute and chronic back pain. It has a
fellowship-trained neurosurgery team with subspecialties ranging from asleep deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery to treating skull-based tumors and everything in between.
Saint Luke's Marion Bloch Neuroscience Institute is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report and strives to be a national leader in neurological treatment and care by advancing clinical research and evidence-based clinical practice. Patients have access to the only comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation hospital in the region—Saint Luke's Rehabilitation Institute. Follow Saint Luke's Health System: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn
