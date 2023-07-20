Growth in online services: over 7 000 using EPO Mailbox

The European Patent Office (EPO) has reached a significant landmark on the journey to replace paper-based procedures with a completely digital, interactive and more user-friendly patent grant process. As of this month, the total number of representatives who are now receiving EPO communications via the online Mailbox has reached 7 000 - over 50% of registered European professional representatives. At the end of 2019, just 2 332 attorneys were using the EPO’s online Mailbox.

The increasing number of users comes as a growing number of companies seek to capitalise on the advantages offered by the EPO Mailbox. It is a more efficient, swifter channel for communication, enabling users to receive and manage EPO communications electronically.

Since the launch of the new Mailbox in June 2022, additional features have been released that allow users to profit from a number of improvements:

A new “PCT Link” allowing PCT electronic correspondence when the EPO is ISA/IPEA.

High-quality, colour versions of non-patent literature citations in search reports.

Optional email alerts to notify users of new EPO Mailbox correspondence, new pending actions, and approaching deadlines.

The EPO Mailbox is just one of an increasing number of services that can be accessed through MyEPO Portfolio, which also now benefits from improved features. In addition to receiving and processing Mailbox communications from the EPO, MyEPO Portfolio users can: interact with examiners through a shared area; be assured by enhanced security; make use of new functionalities; make use of Integration with IP management systems; and, use a contingency upload service.

Further improvements to our online services will be made in the course of 2023 and 2024 to provide additional features for our users.

