Dansa D’Arata Soucia, Accounting Services Firm, Announces The Expansion Of Affordable Outsourced Accounting Services

Dansa D'Arata Soucia LLP Dansa D'Arata Soucia LLP

Dansa D’Arata Soucia, A Leading Accounting Services Firm, Announces The Expansion Of Affordable Outsourced Accounting Services

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dansa D’Arata Soucia, a New York-based CPA firm is proud to announce the expansion of its affordable outsourced accounting services to specifically focus on scaling SaaS businesses. Through this move, Dansa D’Arata Soucia aims to give customers a cost-effective way out of inaccurate and or cost-ineffective financial reporting.

One of the key outsourced services that Dansa D’Arata Soucia will be offering is outsourced bookkeeping. Dansa’s team of skilled bookkeepers will handle clients’ day-to-day financial tasks, ensuring accurate and up-to-date recording of transactions, reconciliations, and financial reporting. By leveraging this expertise, clients can focus on their core business activities, confident in the knowledge that their financial records are being managed meticulously.

The second outsourced service Dansa will be offering is outsourced controller services. The firm’s experienced CPAs will provide a higher level of financial oversight, bridging the gap between bookkeeping and strategic decision-making. From financial statement analysis and budgeting to internal control implementation and management, DDS controllers will bring valuable insights to optimize corporate financial operations and support growth. The firm’s outsourced controller services can turn a customer’s basic bookkeeping into useable monthly management reports, focusing and highlighting KPI’s such as cash burn, MRR, Customer Churn Rate, etc.

Dansa will also be offering outsourced CFO services. Through this service, customers will be able to access outsourced CFO services and tap into the strategic guidance of seasoned financial leaders who understand the intricacies of the SaaS industry. Whether it's financial planning, raising money through debt or equity, pricing strategies, or mergers and acquisitions, Dansa’s outsourced CFOs will act as a trusted advisor, empowering customers to make informed and impactful business decisions.

While commenting on the move, Dansa D’Arata Soucia, partner, Eric Soucia noted that,

At DDS we spend the time up-front (no cost) to get to know and understand your unique business challenges. We tailor our accounting services to make sure those challenges are met head on. We always “measure twice, cut once”, so that you get the exact level of service that makes the most sense for your business.

Dansa D'Arata Soucia LLP (DDS) stands as a distinguished CPA firm based in Buffalo, New York, with a proud legacy of offering comprehensive services in System and Organizational Control (SOC) 2 audits. With a decade of unrivaled experience, DDS has curated a team of expert auditors well-versed in the intricate nuances of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants' (AICPA) Trust Service Criteria, making them the trusted go-to professionals for organizations aiming to meet the stringent criteria while fortifying the protection of sensitive data. Led by a collective commitment to excellence, DDS understands that navigating the terrain of a SOC 2 audit can present challenges. Therefore, DDS takes utmost pride in simplifying the process for their valued clients, ensuring minimal disruption to their resources. By shouldering the administrative burden, DDS empowers management teams to concentrate on their core business operations and growth strategies with unwavering assurance in the meticulous handling of their data. A collaborative and proactive approach defines DDS, as the firm strives to be more than just auditors. Their team of experts works closely with clients, providing personalized attention and tailored solutions that lead to optimal results. As you consider SOC 2 audits and seek a professional partner for achieving compliance seamlessly, look no further than DDS. To explore DDS's comprehensive suite of services and discover how their proficiency can elevate your organization's security and financial endeavors, visit their website at >>> https://www.darata.com/

.