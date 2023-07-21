Malaria No More Applauds the Senate Appropriations Committee’s Approval of the FY24 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Bill

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, as the Senate Committee on Appropriations approved its FY 2024 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs (SFOPS) appropriations bill, Malaria No More CEO Martin Edlund issued the following statement:

“We appreciate that in a tight fiscal environment, the Senate has joined the House in sparing the President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) from cuts. The $795 million provided for PMI in this bill will allow critical U.S. malaria programs to continue their life-saving work. However, in the face of growing costs due to resistance, a new urban malaria vector in Africa, mounting climate pressures, and the need to deploy transformative new tools and technologies to save more lives, flat funding is insufficient and means we’re actually losing ground. We are hopeful that the final spending package will include the House mark of $800 million and encourage Congress to prioritize the global malaria response for additional funding in FY 2025.

The Senate’s allocation of $1.65 million for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria reflects the reality that U.S. law limits our contribution. While we have strongly urged Congress to honor the U.S. commitment of $6 billion over three years, U.S. funding for the Global Fund cannot exceed one-third of total contributions from all donors. We join the Senate Appropriations Committee in urging other donors to step up to maximize resources from the U.S. and applaud the Committee for its commitment to honoring the full $6 million pledge if sufficient matching contributions are available.

We look forward to working with Congress to finalize FY 2024 funding for PMI and the Global Fund and to urgently increase resources for the malaria fight in future years.”

###

For more information or interview requests, please contact Mindy Mizell at mindy.mizell@malarianomore.org.

About Malaria No More

Malaria No More envisions a world where no one dies from a mosquito bite. Fifteen years into our mission, our work has contributed to historic progress toward this goal. Now, we’re mobilizing the political commitment, funding, and innovation required to achieve what would be one of the greatest humanitarian accomplishments – ending malaria within our generation. For more information, visit www.malarianomore.org.

Jennie Bragg Malaria No More 203-273-3778 jennie.bragg@malarianomore.org