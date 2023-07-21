Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market: Advancements in Vertebral Fracture Treatment | CAGR 5.6%

Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market2

Allied Market Research has recently published its latest research study titled "Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030." This comprehensive report evaluates market risk through side analysis, identifies opportunities, and provides strategic and tactical decision-making support for the period 2023 to 2030. The market study is segmented by key regions that are driving the rapid marketization of vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty procedures. The report offers valuable insights into the Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market, encompassing market research and development, growth drivers, and the evolving investment structure. It profiles several key players in the industry, including BPB Medica – Biopsybell, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Globus Medical, Halma (IZI Medical Products), Joimax, Medtronic, Merit Medical Systems, Seawon Meditech, Stryker, and Zavation.



Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Statistics: The global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market size is estimated to reach $1,308.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.



Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Aging Population: As the global population continues to age, the prevalence of osteoporosis and vertebral fractures is rising. Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty procedures offer effective solutions for pain relief and spinal stabilization in elderly individuals, driving the demand for these interventions.

Rising Incidence of Osteoporosis: Osteoporosis, a condition characterized by weak and brittle bones, is becoming more common worldwide. The growing number of osteoporotic fractures, particularly vertebral fractures, is fueling the demand for vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty procedures to restore vertebral height and alleviate pain.

Technological Advancements in Minimally Invasive Procedures: Continuous advancements in medical technology have led to the development of minimally invasive techniques for vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty. These procedures offer several benefits, such as shorter recovery times, reduced risk of complications, and improved patient outcomes, leading to increased adoption.

Growing Awareness of Spinal Health: Increasing awareness about spinal health and the availability of advanced treatment options have encouraged patients and healthcare providers to opt for vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty procedures. Early diagnosis and intervention for vertebral fractures have become a priority, contributing to market growth.

Surging Demand for Outpatient Procedures: The trend toward outpatient surgeries has gained momentum due to factors like cost-effectiveness and reduced hospital stay. Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty are well-suited for outpatient settings, as they can be performed using minimally invasive techniques, attracting more patients and boosting market expansion.



The segments and sub-section of Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market is shown below:

By Product: Kyphoplasty, Vertebroplasty



By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: BPB Medica – Biopsybell, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Globus Medical, Halma (IZI Medical Products), Joimax, Medtronic, Merit Medical Systems, Seawon Meditech, Stryker, Zavation.



Important years considered in the Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market

Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market by Application/End Users

Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



