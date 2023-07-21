Thane Stenner Featured by The Globe and Mail for His Top Wealth Advisor Award

The Globe and Mail featured Thane Stenner for his contributions to the industry as one of the Top Wealth Advisors.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Wealth Advisor Thane Stenner of Stenner Wealth Partners+ at CG Wealth Management Canada was profiled by The Globe and Mail for receiving one of the Top Wealth Advisor Awards by Wealth Professional 2022 Awards.In the profile, Mr. Stenner is lauded for his professional experience spanning nearly 25+ years and for the many awards he and his team won. Mr. Stenner led his team at Stenner Wealth Partners+ of CG Wealth Management Canada in providing a boutique approach to its ultra-high-net-worth clients across North America.“Our continued success comes from the massive talent of our team combined with a commitment to enacting our service model and keeping the client’s need at the forefront,” said Mr. Stenner. “The recognition afforded by The Globe and Mail is further proof of the dedication, work, and skill my team provides in managing client portfolios.”Mr. Stenner is known in the industry for his decades-long career and contributions, such as his role as a founding member and Chairman Emeritus for TIGER21 Canada. The peer-to-peer network spans across North America and includes over 1200 high-net-worth investors, networking and sharing best practices in the financial sector.The Globe and Mail is an established media institution that, since 1844, has contributed to Canadian news and a national discussion on a variety of subjects. The digital and print publication delivers its weekly news to an audience of close to 6 million.Thane Stenner is cross-border licensed in USA and Canada via FINRA and IIROC. Previously, he acted as a Managing Director, International Client Advisor, Institutional Consulting Director, and Alternative Investments Director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management where he led his team in managing portfolios for ultra-high net worth clients.He graduated cum laude from Arizona State University and attended Harvard Business School's Executive Program. Stenner’s knowledge has been featured across several business news outlets including, the Globe & Mail, Financial Post, CNBC & BNN Bloomberg.###For more news and information about Thane Stenner, please visit https://stennerwealthpartners.com/ . You can also find him on Twitter and LinkedIn.XXX