Reno Public Relations Agency Offering Free Media Training to Local Businesses
Foster Public Relations to Provide Up to 1 Hour of Free Consultation
We are uniquely prepared to help any business reach journalists and social media influencers rapidly in order to achieve positive exposure.”RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Foster PR, a public relations company based in Reno, Nevada, has announced that it will offer free media training to any business that wants to learn how to develop a plan to gain wider brand exposure. The offer includes up to 1 free hour of media strategy planning.
The free 1-hour consultation is a way for companies to professionally evaluate their marketing plan and discuss ideas designed to achieve better results through various publicity strategies. Foster Public Relations is available to help businesses achieve positive public and media exposure in order to communicate quickly and effectively with their target audience.
“The invaluable experience we offer allows us to build creative strategies for reaching the media quickly in order to develop greater public awareness of a company’s brand, product, event, or service” states Founder Dirk Foster. “We are uniquely prepared to help any business reach journalists and social media influencers rapidly in order to achieve positive exposure.”
In addition to media relations, Foster Public Relations also offers digital marketing and social media services.
With more than 25 years of experience in communications and media relations in multiple industries, Foster PR is uniquely prepared to provide service to any business that wants to gain wider public or consumer exposure in Reno or anywhere in the nation.
About Foster PR
Foster PR is a public relations and media strategy consulting business operating out of Reno, Nevada. Founder Dirk Foster has more than 25 years of public relations and marketing experience in a wide variety of industries and is available to assist any business looking for an effective method to expand brand awareness in the public domain. For more information visit www.foster-pr.com or call (775) 548-6085
Dirk Foster
Foster PR
+1 775-548-6085
