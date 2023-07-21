MyTown Health Partners Focuses on Urban Markets with CityLife Health Partnership
MyTown & CityLife Health Partner to expand access to high quality and equitable care to medically underserved populations in Philadelphia, Newark, and Camden.PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MyTown Health Partners (“MTHP”), a comprehensive practice management services organization recently formed by Webster Equity Partners, is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking partnership with CityLife Health. Recognizing that improving health begins with accessible and comprehensive care within local communities, CityLife Health is actively tackling urban healthcare access deserts through the development and operation of clinics as well as onsite and virtual programs designed specifically for Medicaid recipients in Philadelphia, Newark, and Camden.
"MyTown’s partnership with CityLife Health represents an important strategic step in the development of our expanded strategy of ensuring access to high-quality and outcome-driven care in medically underserved markets," says Matt Flynn, CEO of MyTown Health Partners. "This builds on our initial work of focusing on rural communities, applying the same principles of building partnerships with innovative providers who strive to remove barriers of access for Medicaid recipients who live in urban communities."
Flynn continued, stating “CityLife Health works closely with stakeholders in the communities of Philadelphia, Newark, and Camden to comprehensively address access and social determinants of care for residents of all ages through multiple mediums, including traditional office-based services, virtual care, and various onsite clinics. These creative and solution-focused approaches align perfectly with our vision of Enhancing the Delivery of Care Locally."
CityLife Health's delivery platform combines virtual and physical care delivery, comprehensive care coordination, and outreach to deliver high quality healthcare services. With the aim of expanding both the scale and scope of services provided in these communities and beyond, the partnership between MyTown Health Partners and CityLife Health promises to revolutionize healthcare access and outcomes for medically underserved populations.
Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, MyTown Health Partners will identify and partner with leading rural and urban healthcare providers who wish to pursue a strategic partnership with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their local markets. By joining MTHP, physicians will continue to be able to focus on delivering excellent patient care to their communities while benefiting from collaboration with MyTown Health Partners’ resources, management team, and targeted investments.
If interested in learning more about a partnership with MyTown Health Partners, contact Katie Testa at ktesta@mytownhealthpartners.com
ABOUT MY TOWN HEALTH PARTNERS
MyTown Health Partners is a growing network of mission driven healthcare providers that share a focus on delivering high quality, outcome driven care to medically underserved communities. For additional information on MyTown Health Partners, please visit www.mytownhealthpartners.com.
ABOUT WEBSTER EQUITY PARTNERS
Founded in 2003, Webster is a private equity firm that focuses on high-impact growth strategies that seek to deliver optimal outcomes for our investors, portfolio companies, and the communities that we serve. Our mission is to deliver superior returns to our partners through the investment in and development of purpose driven patient-centric healthcare organizations dedicated to providing best of class clinical care and service to their patients. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit https://websterequitypartners.com/
Kathleen Testa
MyTown Health Partners
+1 866-698-6961
ktesta@mytownhealthpartners.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other