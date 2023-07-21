Submit Release
Hubbell Incorporated Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- Shelton, CT, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2023. 

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2022 revenues of $4.9 billion, Hubbell solutions energize and electrify communities in front of and behind the meter. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact:     Dan Innamorato
                   Hubbell Incorporated
                   40 Waterview Drive
                   P.O Box 1000
                   Shelton, CT 06484


