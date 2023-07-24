Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,099 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,551 in the last 365 days.

Swift Disposal Announces Adopt a Highway Initiative in Bakersfield

Bakersfield junk removal services

We Come to You! Book Online Today.

Junk removal Bakersfield CA

Junk removal Bakersfield CA

Hot tub removal

Hot tub demolition and disposal

The 'Adopt a Highway' initiative represents a new facet of Swift Disposal's sustainability efforts.

Swift Disposal aims to make a difference in the community," shared Castillo. "The 'Adopt a Highway' initiative is an extension of our efforts towards cleanliness and sustainability.”
— Christian Castillo

BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move to augment community engagement and foster environmental sustainability, Swift Disposal, a notable name in the field of commercial junk removal and estate cleanouts in Bakersfield, California, has announced its 'Adopt a Highway' initiative. The initiative, set for launch this fall, underscores the company's commitment to environmental stewardship.

Under the leadership of Christian Castillo, Swift Disposal has distinguished itself in the area of waste management. The company has demonstrated focus on sustainability, efficiency, and customer service, making its mark in commercial junk removal, estate cleanouts, and hoarder cleanouts. At the heart of Swift Disposal's services is a commitment to recycling and responsible waste disposal.

"Swift Disposal aims to make a difference in the community," shared Castillo. "The 'Adopt a Highway' initiative is an extension of our efforts towards cleanliness and sustainability. By adopting a highway, Swift Disposal is making strides in maintaining the cleanliness of our city."

In line with its sustainability goals, Swift Disposal recycles a large portion of the collected waste, minimizing waste directed to local landfills. The company is focused on reducing its carbon footprint and fostering a sustainable future for Bakersfield.

The 'Adopt a Highway' initiative represents a new facet of Swift Disposal's sustainability efforts. With this initiative, Swift Disposal takes on the task of cleaning and maintaining a stretch of local highway, further contributing to the cleanliness of Bakersfield.

"This initiative is an exciting development," said Castillo. "Swift Disposal values the community that has supported us throughout our journey. The 'Adopt a Highway' program is one way we express our gratitude and commitment to a cleaner Bakersfield."

Swift Disposal encourages community members to participate in their sustainability efforts by practicing responsible waste disposal, recycling when possible, and supporting local clean-up events. Swift Disposal believes that through the combined efforts of businesses and individuals, a cleaner, more sustainable Bakersfield is achievable.

Swift Disposal, based in Bakersfield, provides commercial junk removal services, focusing on efficiency and eco-friendliness. The company specializes in estate cleanouts and hoarder cleanouts, striving to make junk removal as hassle-free and environmentally friendly as possible.

Christian Castillo
SWIFT Disposal - Property Cleaning Services
+1 661-520-8582
swiftdisposal.info@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Swift Disposal Announces Adopt a Highway Initiative in Bakersfield

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more