Introducing the 2024 Malibu Boats™ Wakesetter 23 LSV

/EIN News/ -- LOUDON, Tenn., July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate 23 years of the 23 LSV being the world’s best-selling towboat, Malibu Boats, Inc.™ is announcing the release of its all-new Malibu Wakesetter 23 LSV. The 23 LSV owes its market dominance to its unique combination of style, luxury, technology, and performance, all wrapped up in a perfectly sized 23-foot boat.

2024 Malibu Wakesetter 23 LSV Specifications

• Length: 23 FT / 7 M

• Beam: 102 IN / 2.6 M

• Seating Capacity: 16

• Weight: 5,700 LBS / 2,585 KG

• Engine: Powerful, Reliable, Quiet, and Clean - Malibu Monsoon M5Di®, M6Di® or LT4 Powered by GM Marine

• Fuel Capacity: 65 GAL / 246 L

• Effective Ballast with Wedge Deployed: 4,435 LBS / 2,012 KG

“The 23 LSV is the best-selling towboat of all time because it meets so many needs for so many people,” said CEO Jack Springer. “It’s an ideal size for many families and its functionality and performance are off the charts. It was never going to be easy to improve on such a popular model, but the team came together and created the best 23 LSV the world has ever seen.”

Malibu raised the bar to incredible levels with the new 23 LSV’s eye-catching style. The iconic 23-foot traditional bow has reimagined contemporary body lines that, when paired with customizable gel coat and metal flake color options, create an eye-catching look. The new angular rub rail creates a striking sheer line that enhances the boat’s sleek appearance both on and off the water.

Inside, the 23 LSV’s versatile seating is on a different level for 2024. The famous traditional bow is outfitted with plush, ergonomic seating complete with Wet Sounds speakers, flip-down armrests, grab handles, chargers, and phone holders. The Natalie Seat™ upgrade provides a combination wind dam and seatback that greatly increases the functional seating capacity of the bow.

The tech- and luxury-forward lounge boasts multiple unique vinyl panel options with seat bolsters, angular stitching patterns, and flexible seating with multiple rear-facing options. Pop-up seat backs create an ideal setup to watch watersports action, and the addition of the innovative Max-Pivot Seat™ option in the 23 LSV allows users to convert quickly and easily from a traditional bench seat into rear-facing seating, picnic table-style seating, and even a sun bed. Storage for the entire crew is plentiful. Under nearly every seat bottom there is deep storage with easy access. Malibu Soft Grip marine-grade foam covers high-traffic areas for easy cleanup and heat dissipation on long summer afternoons. For 2024, wireless charging is also available in the cockpit and helm for long lake days.

The 23 LSV’s helm is as functional as it is sleek, with a plush captain’s seat, dual high-visibility touch screens, a rotary watersports dial and keypad, push-button ignition, and a silky-smooth Livorsi throttle. The center touch screen of the Malibu Command Center™ has all the primary driving and watersports functions in a simple, intuitive interface. Various watersports presets in the touch screen make for quick-starts into wakesurfing and wakeboarding, and with new fast-fill and fast-drain ballast, it’s quicker than ever to go from one sport to the next. The auxiliary screen houses deeper functionality like available RGB lighting control in three separate zones, app-based music, seat heater, blower, bilge, and much more.

The G5 tower is as sophisticated as the rest of the boat with color-matched tubing, gas-assist shocks for easy folding, space for up to four speakers for crisp audio even while riding, and available PTM ClampForce 3.0 Board Racks. 2024 23 LSV owners can also upgrade to the all-new G10+ Tower™ for features like electric fold and raise, tower misters to cool the lounge, and overhead lighting integrated with the RGB controller.

More innovations abound at the stern, with redesigned rear seats perfect for lounging at the cove, and the flip-down swim step for easy reboarding.

Building on the undeniable pedigree of previous 23 LSV performance, watersports on the 2024 23 LSV are pro-level, yet still scalable to absolute beginners. Wakes and waves are crisp, clean, and reliable even in challenging water conditions thanks to model-specific ballast placement and a proven running surface. Wakes and waves are also customizable with Power Wedge® III to be anything from gradual and forgiving for beginners to steep and aggressive for advanced riders. Waves can be customized from the Malibu Command Center™ or from the rider’s wrist while they surf with Surf Band®. Malibu’s revolutionary Surf Gate® produces a wave on either side of the boat at the touch of a button while keeping the boat evenly weighted, and can switch from side to side quickly enough to allow the surfer to transfer from one side to the other without stopping the boat.

Continuing with the theme of versatility, the all-new 23 LSV is available to order with the wakeboard- and surf-specific Wake Plus™ Hull, or the versatile Malibu Diamond Hull™ to get wakes and waves along with outstanding ski performance.

Previous owners and newcomers alike are sure to love the next-level style, performance, luxury, and technology features the all-new Malibu Wakesetter 23 LSV possesses to commemorate its 23 years of market dominance. To learn more about the new innovations from the best-selling towboat brand of all time, visit malibuboats.com or contact your local dealer today to find your Truth On The Water™.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Based in Loudon, Tennessee, Malibu Boats, Inc™. (MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive, and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20’ - 40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A pre-eminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fishermen, and water sports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com , www.axiswake.com , www.cobaltboats.com , www.pursuitboats.com , maverickboatgroup.com , or malibuboatsinc.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34206963-23cc-4365-a5a5-32323551a3fd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/444dcb05-f65a-40a7-ae18-344ef1c634d8



Contact: Rob Corum

robc@malibuboats.com