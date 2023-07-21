Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- CHINO, Calif., July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Net earnings for the second quarter of 2023, were $1.3 million, or an increase of 2.53%, as compared with earnings of $1.2 million for the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.39 for the second quarter of 2023, and $0.38 for the same quarter last year.

Net earnings year to date increased by 12.3% or by $300 thousand to $2.4 million, as compared to $2.1 million for the same period last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.76 for the period ending June 30, 2023 and $0.76 for the same period last year.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The fundamentals of the Company remain strong, with the Bank having only one delinquent loan at quarter-end, and revenue up significantly over the same period last year. The Net Interest Margin for the Bank, as a percent, has contracted slightly as deposits re-price faster than earning assets, however, this compression has been partially overcome through increased total assets. In general, we are optimistic about the opportunities for growth and expansion over the next several years. We believe the economic engine of the Inland Empire is strong and diverse, and the Bank is well positioned to help small business customers in our market.”

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2023, total assets were $453.4 million, an increase of $53.5 million or 13.4% over $399.8 million at December 31, 2022. Total deposits decreased by $6.7 million or 2.0% to $330.8 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $337.5 million as of December 31, 2022. At June 30, 2022, the Company’s core deposits represent 97.7% of the total deposits.

Gross loans decreased by $4.3 million or 2.37% to $177.0 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $181.2 million as of December 31, 2022. The Bank had three non-performing loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and two non-performing loans as of December 31, 2022. OREO properties remained at zero as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and $3.3 million for the same quarter last year. The decrease is primarily attributed to non-reoccurring PPP loan fees recognized in the second quarter of 2022. Average interest-earning assets were $431.5 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $224.3 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.00% for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $383.4 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $157.5 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.48% for the second quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income totaled $645.8 thousand for the second quarter of 2023, or an increase of 15.10% as compared with $561.0 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attributed to service charges on deposit accounts and other fees.

General and administrative expenses were $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and $1.9 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $1.2 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $504 thousand, which represents an increase of $11 thousand or 2.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $492 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021 were approximately 28.5%, for both periods.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition As of 6/30/2023 12/31/2022 unaudited audited Assets Cash and due from banks $ 99,055,945 $ 36,436,018 Cash and cash equivalents 99,055,945 36,436,018 Fed Funds Sold 4,647 - 4,647 - Investment securities available for sale , net of zero allowance for credit losses 6,517,757 6,347,231 Investment securities held to maturity , net of zero allowance for credit losses 155,865,013 160,668,959 Total Investments 162,382,770 167,016,191 Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,444,921 in 2023, and $4,100,516 in 2022 172,014,468 176,555,783 Stock investments, restricted, at cost 3,126,100 2,045,200 Fixed assets, net 5,518,847 5,626,850 Accrued interest receivable 1,102,968 1,153,613 Bank owned life insurance 8,148,613 8,054,491 Other assets 2,012,556 2,947,830 Total assets $ 453,366,914 $ 399,835,974 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing 187,740,177 204,189,323 Interest-bearing 143,061,127 133,263,940 Total deposits 330,801,304 337,453,262 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000,000 15,000,000 Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 57,000,000 - Subordinated debt 10,000,000 10,000,000 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000 3,093,000 Accrued interest payable 853,137 124,947 Other liabilities 1,893,419 1,815,062 Total liabilities 418,640,860 367,486,270 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 3,211,981 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 10,502,558 10,502,558 Retained earnings 26,421,206 24,269,527 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - unrecognized loss on available for sale, net of taxes (2,197,710 ) (2,422,382 ) Total shareholders' equity 34,726,053 32,349,703 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 453,366,914 $ 399,835,974

Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Net Income For the three month ended For the six month ended 30-Jun 30-Jun 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest Income Interest and fees on loans 2,388,004 2,591,015 4,778,163 4,904,212 Interest on investment securities 1,144,162 842,810 2,277,748 1,192,224 Other interest income 1,174,803 155,183 1,580,037 236,595 Total interest income 4,706,968 3,589,007 8,635,948 6,333,031 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 616,992 48,804 993,852 91,321 Interest on borrowings 864,373 212,719 1,235,776 419,222 Total interest expense 1,481,364 261,522 2,229,628 510,543 Net Interest Income 3,225,604 3,327,485 6,406,320 5,822,488 Provision For Loan Losses (90,520 ) 247,125 (88,384 ) 42,530 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses 3,316,124 3,080,360 6,494,704 5,779,958 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 399,977 316,619 759,877 619,107 Interchange fees 105,226 127,618 208,385 234,375 Earnings from bank-owned life insurance 47,812 45,018 94,123 89,151 Other miscellaneous income 92,755 71,780 178,149 130,468 Total noninterest income 645,770 561,035 1,240,533 1,073,101 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 1,366,733 1,191,030 2,719,668 2,435,342 Occupancy and equipment 150,482 152,959 304,074 312,722 Other expenses 675,019 570,640 1,309,485 1,126,106 Total noninterest expense 2,192,234 1,914,629 4,333,226 3,874,169 Income before income tax expense 1,769,660 1,726,766 3,402,010 2,978,890 Provision for income taxes 503,534 491,913 967,435 843,824 Net Income $ 1,266,126 $ 1,234,853 $ 2,434,575 $ 2,135,066 Basic earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 0.38 $ 0.76 $ 0.66 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 0.38 $ 0.76 $ 0.66

Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary Financial Highlights For the three month ended Key Financial Ratios 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 14.88 % 16.70 % 14.58 % 14.44 % Annualized return on average assets 1.12 % 1.22 % 1.14 % 1.07 % Net interest margin 3.00 % 3.48 % 1.75 % 3.12 % Core efficiency ratio 56.63 % 49.24 % 56.18 % 56.18 % Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans -0.010 % -0.011 % -0.011 % -0.022 % Average Balances (thousands, unaudited) Average assets 452,401 405,447 427,314 397,719 Average interest-earning assets 431,476 383,414 406,246 376,011 Average interest-bearing liabilities 224,283 157,531 196,631 155,217 Average gross loans 177,412 175,736 179,516 175,021 Average deposits 330,835 345,793 329,648 338,115 Average equity 34,028 29,579 33,402 29,517 End of period 6/30/2023 12/31/2022 Credit Quality Non-performing loans 520,726 404,095 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.29 % 0.22 % Non-performing loans to total assets 0.11 % 0.10 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.51 % 2.26 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.29 % 0.22 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 853.60 % 1014.74 % Other Period-end Statistics Shareholders equity to total assets 7.66 % 7.92 % Net loans to deposits 52.00 % 52.32 % Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 56.75 % 60.51 % Company Leverage Ratio 8.85 % 8.12 %

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.