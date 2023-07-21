Submit Release
Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- CHINO, Calif., July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Net earnings for the second quarter of 2023, were $1.3 million, or an increase of 2.53%, as compared with earnings of $1.2 million for the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.39 for the second quarter of 2023, and $0.38 for the same quarter last year.

Net earnings year to date increased by 12.3% or by $300 thousand to $2.4 million, as compared to $2.1 million for the same period last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.76 for the period ending June 30, 2023 and $0.76 for the same period last year.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The fundamentals of the Company remain strong, with the Bank having only one delinquent loan at quarter-end, and revenue up significantly over the same period last year. The Net Interest Margin for the Bank, as a percent, has contracted slightly as deposits re-price faster than earning assets, however, this compression has been partially overcome through increased total assets. In general, we are optimistic about the opportunities for growth and expansion over the next several years. We believe the economic engine of the Inland Empire is strong and diverse, and the Bank is well positioned to help small business customers in our market.”

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2023, total assets were $453.4 million, an increase of $53.5 million or 13.4% over $399.8 million at December 31, 2022. Total deposits decreased by $6.7 million or 2.0% to $330.8 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $337.5 million as of December 31, 2022. At June 30, 2022, the Company’s core deposits represent 97.7% of the total deposits.

Gross loans decreased by $4.3 million or 2.37% to $177.0 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $181.2 million as of December 31, 2022. The Bank had three non-performing loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and two non-performing loans as of December 31, 2022.   OREO properties remained at zero as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively.  

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and $3.3 million for the same quarter last year. The decrease is primarily attributed to non-reoccurring PPP loan fees recognized in the second quarter of 2022. Average interest-earning assets were $431.5 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $224.3 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.00% for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $383.4 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $157.5 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.48% for the second quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income totaled $645.8 thousand for the second quarter of 2023, or an increase of 15.10% as compared with $561.0 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attributed to service charges on deposit accounts and other fees.

General and administrative expenses were $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and $1.9 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $1.2 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $504 thousand, which represents an increase of $11 thousand or 2.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $492 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The effective income tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021 were approximately 28.5%, for both periods.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

 

Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
 
                    As of
                    6/30/2023     12/31/2022
                    unaudited     audited
Assets                        
  Cash and due from banks         $ 99,055,945       $ 36,436,018  
        Cash and cash equivalents           99,055,945         36,436,018  
                           
  Fed Funds Sold               4,647         -  
                      4,647         -  
                           
  Investment securities available for sale , net of zero allowance for credit losses   6,517,757         6,347,231  
  Investment securities held to maturity , net of zero allowance for credit losses   155,865,013         160,668,959  
                        Total Investments           162,382,770         167,016,191  
  Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses of            
     $4,444,921 in 2023, and $4,100,516 in 2022         172,014,468         176,555,783  
  Stock investments, restricted, at cost           3,126,100         2,045,200  
  Fixed assets, net             5,518,847         5,626,850  
  Accrued interest receivable           1,102,968         1,153,613  
  Bank owned life insurance           8,148,613         8,054,491  
  Other assets               2,012,556         2,947,830  
                           
                           
  Total assets             $ 453,366,914   $ 399,835,974
Liabilities                        
  Deposits                      
  Noninterest-bearing           187,740,177         204,189,323  
  Interest-bearing             143,061,127         133,263,940  
                           
    Total deposits           330,801,304         337,453,262  
                           
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances           15,000,000         15,000,000  
  Federal Reserve Bank borrowings           57,000,000         -  
  Subordinated debt             10,000,000         10,000,000  
  Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust         3,093,000         3,093,000  
  Accrued interest payable           853,137         124,947  
  Other liabilities               1,893,419         1,815,062  
                           
    Total liabilities           418,640,860         367,486,270  
                           
Shareholders' Equity                  
  Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized            
     and 3,211,981 shares issued and outstanding              
     at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022         10,502,558         10,502,558  
  Retained earnings             26,421,206         24,269,527  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss - unrecognized              
     loss on available for sale, net of taxes         (2,197,710 )       (2,422,382 )
    Total shareholders' equity         34,726,053         32,349,703  
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity       $ 453,366,914       $ 399,835,974  
                           

 

Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
           
                    For the three month ended   For the six month ended  
                    30-Jun   30-Jun  
                      2023       2022     2023       2022  
                    (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)  
Interest Income                                
  Interest and fees on loans               2,388,004       2,591,015     4,778,163       4,904,212  
  Interest on investment securities             1,144,162       842,810     2,277,748       1,192,224  
  Other interest income               1,174,803       155,183     1,580,037       236,595  
                                   
              Total interest income             4,706,968       3,589,007     8,635,948       6,333,031  
                                   
Interest Expense                                
  Interest on deposits               616,992       48,804     993,852       91,321  
  Interest on borrowings               864,373       212,719     1,235,776       419,222  
                                   
              Total interest expense             1,481,364       261,522     2,229,628       510,543  
                                   
Net Interest Income                 3,225,604       3,327,485     6,406,320       5,822,488  
                                   
Provision For Loan Losses                 (90,520 )     247,125     (88,384 )     42,530  
                                   
Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses       3,316,124       3,080,360     6,494,704       5,779,958  
                                   
Noninterest Income                              
  Service charges and fees on deposit accounts     399,977       316,619     759,877       619,107  
  Interchange fees                 105,226       127,618     208,385       234,375  
  Earnings from bank-owned life insurance       47,812       45,018     94,123       89,151  
  Other miscellaneous income             92,755       71,780     178,149       130,468  
                                   
              Total noninterest income             645,770       561,035     1,240,533       1,073,101  
                                   
Noninterest Expense                              
  Salaries and employee benefits             1,366,733       1,191,030     2,719,668       2,435,342  
  Occupancy and equipment               150,482       152,959     304,074       312,722  
  Other expenses                 675,019       570,640     1,309,485       1,126,106  
                                   
              Total noninterest expense             2,192,234       1,914,629     4,333,226       3,874,169  
                                   
Income before income tax expense               1,769,660       1,726,766     3,402,010       2,978,890  
Provision for income taxes                 503,534       491,913     967,435       843,824  
                                   
Net Income                 $ 1,266,126 $ 1,234,853 $ 2,434,575 $ 2,135,066
                                   
Basic earnings per share               $ 0.39     $ 0.38   $ 0.76     $ 0.66  
                                   
Diluted earnings per share             $ 0.39     $ 0.38   $ 0.76     $ 0.66  
                                   

 

Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
     
      For the three month ended    
Key Financial Ratios 2023    2022    2023    2022   
(unaudited)                  
Annualized return on average equity 14.88 %   16.70 %   14.58 %   14.44 %  
Annualized return on average assets 1.12 %   1.22 %   1.14 %   1.07 %  
Net interest margin   3.00 %   3.48 %   1.75 %   3.12 %  
Core efficiency ratio 56.63 %   49.24 %   56.18 %   56.18 %  
Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans -0.010 %   -0.011 %   -0.011 %   -0.022 %  
                     
Average Balances                  
(thousands, unaudited)                
Average assets   452,401     405,447     427,314     397,719    
Average interest-earning assets 431,476     383,414     406,246     376,011    
Average interest-bearing liabilities 224,283     157,531     196,631     155,217    
Average gross loans 177,412     175,736     179,516     175,021    
Average deposits   330,835     345,793     329,648     338,115    
Average equity   34,028     29,579     33,402     29,517    
                     
      End of period          
      6/30/2023   12/31/2022          
Credit Quality                  
Non-performing loans 520,726     404,095            
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.29 %   0.22 %          
Non-performing loans to total assets 0.11 %   0.10 %          
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.51 %   2.26 %          
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO     0.29 %   0.22 %          
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 853.60 %   1014.74 %          
                     
Other Period-end Statistics                
Shareholders equity to total assets 7.66 %   7.92 %          
Net loans to deposits 52.00 %   52.32 %          
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 56.75 %   60.51 %          
Company Leverage Ratio 8.85 %   8.12 %          
                      

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

