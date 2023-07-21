Pet Grooming Products Market is Set to Reach US$ 161.9 Billion in Revenues by 2031: Report from TMR

With pet ownership on the rise, the market for pet grooming products has been driven by a focus on pet health and well-being

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global pet grooming products industry was worth US$ 100.6 billion in 2022, according to TMR. By 2031, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%. According to forecasts, the global photodiode sensor market will reach US$ 161.9 billion.



Dogs and other domestic animals require regular grooming in order to remain healthy and clean. Keeping a pet hygienic and healthy can be achieved by grooming regularly, exposing symptoms and signs of illness and injury, and preventing specific health problems.

Pet grooming has become a trend on social media as pet grooming influencers demonstrate how they groom their animals and illustrate the grooming products they use. The demand for grooming products has also increased due to the growth of professional pet grooming services, thus reducing the need for pet owners to purchase grooming products at home.

A survey by the Industrieverband Heimtierbedarf (IVH) e.V. found that the German cat population increased by 1 million to 16.7 million by the year 2021. The demand for pet products and services has been stimulated, resulting in significant growth in the pet care industry.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 100.6 Bn Estimated Value US$ 161.9 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.6% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 150 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Pet Type, Life Stage, Pricing, End-user, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Pet Spas & Suites, Planet Dog, The Pooch Mobile, PetSmart Inc., Petsfolio, Aussie Pet Mobile, Snobby Dogs Grooming Parlour Limited, Trimpets Dog Grooming, Dogwood, Groomers Limited

Key Findings of the Market Report

According to industry analysts, shampoo has the ability to kill germs, prevent diseases, maintain hygiene, and provide fragrance to dogs.

The number of dogs being adopted around the world is expected to increase, which is expected to increase demand for pet grooming products.

The growing number of hypermarkets & supermarkets, along with the availability of different brands of specialty products in the market, will result in a growth in demand for pet grooming products.

Pet grooming products are expected to gain traction among individual end users.

Online channels offer easy accessibility and convenience, which fuels pet grooming product sales in the market.



Global Pet Grooming Products: Growth Drivers

Pet health and well-being are becoming increasingly popular among the general public, creating a positive market outlook. As a result, market growth is being sparked by the expanding humanization of pets.

With nuclear families on the rise and pet health becoming more prevalent, the pet grooming products market is growing. In addition, pet owners are buying eco-friendlier, organic, and natural grooming products, which presents growth potential. Increasing online and on-the-go salons for pets in various regions will increase demand for pet grooming products.

Pet health and well-being are becoming increasingly popular among the general public, creating a positive market outlook. The increasing disposable income of pet owners and the concept of pet parenting is driving the global market for pet grooming. Pet food, accessories, and grooming services are becoming more popular with consumers, which spurs market growth.

American Pet Product Association data estimates that 4 percent of dogs attend training classes. Moreover, as police and military use dogs for their operations, demand for the product increases.

Global Pet Grooming Products: Regional Landscape

Due to the growing adoption of pets in North America, pet grooming products are expected to gain ground in the market.

With the increase in dog grooming parlors, pet ownership, and per-pet expenditure increase in the United States, the country dominates the pet grooming products market.

A growing awareness of pet health and well-being will accelerate market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

The popularity of pet brands in developing countries like China and India has increased due to the influence of social media.

As domestic companion animals become more prevalent in these countries, pet grooming products are in demand in the Asia Pacific region.



Global Pet Grooming Products Market: Key Players

Several large-scale vendors dominate the global industry, controlling the majority of market shares. Research and development for pet grooming products is an area of significant investment by pet grooming product manufacturers, primarily to offer advanced products to pet owners.

Advances in pet grooming products are shaping the overall pet industry. Vendors to enhance the process of grooming are introducing grooming tools and devices. Pet owners are collaborating with self-cleaning brushes, robotic grooming devices, and automated bathing systems. Both pets and groomers are benefiting from these technological advancements in grooming.

In May 2023, VacLife introduced the VL776 Pet Grooming Kit, which comes with a vacuum, an electric hose, an electric clipper, a fur brush, and a massage comb.

In July 2023, Bowie Barker Bath + Groomerie is planning a national franchise launch for its full-service grooming and self-service wash stations that cater to dogs of all sizes. As many as 200 stores would be opened by 2028 for Bowie Barker in prime territories throughout the United States.

Global Pet Grooming Products Market: Segmentation

Type

Shampoo & Conditioner

Comb & Brush

Shear & Trimming Tools



Pet Type

Dog

Cat

Bird

Fish

Horse

Others (Rabbit, Hamster, etc)

Life Stage

Junior

Adult

Senior



Pricing

Low

Medium

High



End-user

Individual

Commercial

Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Specialty Stores Others (Retail Stores, Medical Stores, etc)





By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



