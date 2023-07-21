Submit Release
News Search

There were 548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,725 in the last 365 days.

Scientists develop high-performance electrochemical sensor using ZnCl2-activated biochar from pineapple peel waste

The synthesis process of ZnCl2-activated biochar comprises three stages. The first phase is biochar production using microwave-assisted pyrolysis. Then, the biomass was pyrolysed at 3 kW for 30 min. The third phase comprised the second pyrolysis (calcinat

FAYETTEVILLE, GA, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new study published in the journal Waste Disposal & Sustainable Energy, researchers from James Cook University have successfully developed a high-performance electrochemical sensor using ZnCl2-activated biochar derived from pineapple peel waste. The study highlights the potential of transforming agricultural waste into valuable resources for environmental and economic sustainability.

ZnCl2 is a chemical agent that enhances its electrocatalytic activity. The activated biochar exhibited a high surface area, micropore structure, and oxygen-containing functional groups, which are crucial for electrochemical sensing applications. The researchers applied the activated biochar to a glassy carbon electrode (GCE) through drop casting. The electrochemical properties of the ZnCl2-activated biochar-modified GCE were characterized using various techniques. The results showed a significant reduction in charge transfer resistance, indicating improved electron transfer kinetics. The electrochemical impedance spectroscopy revealed a 61% decrease in charge transfer resistance compared to the bare GCE. Furthermore, the sensor demonstrated excellent sensitivity, with a limit of detection of 0.97 µmol L−1 for nitrite. It exhibited high selectivity, reproducibility (RSD=2.4%), and stability (RSD=2.6%) over ten days of storage. The sensor's performance was comparable to or better than existing electrochemical sensors reported in the literature.

This innovative approach to utilizing pineapple peel waste offers a sustainable solution for resource recovery and waste reduction. The conversion of agricultural waste into high-value biochar through microwave-assisted pyrolysis, followed by chemical activation, provides a versatile material for various applications, particularly in electrochemical sensing. The researchers envision future applications of ZnCl2-activated biochar in environmental monitoring, food quality control, and medical diagnostics. The material's unique properties, such as its high surface area, micropore structure, and electrocatalytic activity, make it well-suited for detecting and analyzing different analytes of interest in these fields.

This study represents an important step towards a circular economy, and open up new opportunities for waste utilization and resource recovery, bringing us closer to a more sustainable and efficient future.

Funding information
Scarlett Allende acknowledges the financial support of the Cooperative Research Centre for Developing Northern Australia and the support of its investment partners: the Western Australian, Northern Territory and Queensland Governments. We also acknowledge the financial and in-kind support of the project participants.

DOI
10.1007/s42768-022-00120-4

About Waste Disposal & Sustainable Energy
Waste Disposal & Sustainable Energy (WDSE) publishes high-quality papers that advance waste disposal and sustainable energy. It broadly encompassed various traditional waste disposal and new sustainable energy sources related topics. The invention of instrumentation and new-methods on waste characterization and collection are also included. It emphasizes the application of waste disposal and sustainable energy technology to environmental and earth issues. It provides a platform not only for basic research but also for industrial interests.

Wendy Chen
TranSpread
+1 (865) 405 5638
email us here

You just read:

Scientists develop high-performance electrochemical sensor using ZnCl2-activated biochar from pineapple peel waste

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more