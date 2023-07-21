Palm Kernel Oil & Coconut Oil-based Natural Fatty Acids Market Product Launches, Regional Analysis & Forecast till 2032

Reports And Data

Palm Kernel Oil & Coconut Oil-based Natural Fatty Acids Market report sheds light on supply chains changes in trends of upstream raw materials .

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The market size of the global palm kernel oil and coconut oil-based natural fatty acids was valued at USD 4.25 billion in 2021 and is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period. The growth of the market's revenue is primarily fueled by factors such as the rising demand for sustainable and natural products in various industries, including personal care, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage.

One of the main drivers behind the market's expansion is the increasing popularity of natural-based personal care products. As consumers become more aware of the detrimental effects of synthetic ingredients, they are actively seeking out natural and organic alternatives. This trend is boosting the demand for palm kernel oil and coconut oil-based natural fatty acids in the personal care sector, where these fatty acids serve as essential ingredients in products like soaps, shampoos, and lotions.

Furthermore, the market is being propelled by the growing demand for natural-based pharmaceutical products. Natural fatty acids derived from palm kernel oil and coconut oil are gaining traction due to their anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. These fatty acids are extensively utilized in the production of pharmaceutical items such as ointments, creams, and capsules.

Additionally, the food & beverage industry is making a significant contribution to the market's growth. The increasing health concerns among consumers have led to a surge in demand for natural and organic food products. Palm kernel oil and coconut oil-based natural fatty acids find wide application in the production of various food items like chocolates, bakery products, and confectionery. These fatty acids are also used as emulsifiers and stabilizers in the food & beverage sector.

The market's revenue growth is further supported by the rising popularity of sustainable and eco-friendly products. Palm kernel oil and coconut oil-based natural fatty acids are considered environmentally friendly alternatives to synthetic ingredients, as they are derived from renewable sources and are biodegradable.

However, the market's progress may face obstacles such as the availability of cheaper substitutes and fluctuations in raw material prices. The production of palm kernel oil and coconut oil-based natural fatty acids requires a substantial amount of raw materials, and any price fluctuations in these materials can impact market growth.

In conclusion, the palm kernel oil and coconut oil-based natural fatty acids market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for natural-based products across various industries. Market players are actively expanding their product portfolios by developing innovative and sustainable offerings to meet the growing demand for natural-based products.

Companies and Competitive Landscape:

• IOI Corporation Berhad

• Wilmar International Ltd

• Musim Mas Group

• Oleon NV

• KLK Oleo

• Golden Agri-Resources Ltd.

• VVF LLC

• BASF SE

• Croda International Plc

• Eastman Chemical Company



Factors Affecting of Palm Kernel Oil & Coconut Oil-based Natural Fatty Acids Market

There are several factors that impact the palm kernel oil and coconut oil-based natural fatty acids market. These include:

1. Increasing demand for natural-based personal care products: With growing awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic ingredients, consumers are increasingly opting for natural and organic personal care products. This trend has led to a higher demand for palm kernel oil and coconut oil-based natural fatty acids in the personal care industry. These fatty acids are key ingredients in products such as soaps, shampoos, and lotions.

2. Rising demand for natural-based pharmaceutical products: Natural fatty acids derived from palm kernel oil and coconut oil are known for their anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. As a result, there is an increasing demand for these natural fatty acids in the production of pharmaceutical items like ointments, creams, and capsules.

3. Growth in the food & beverage industry: The food & beverage sector is witnessing a surge in demand for natural and organic food products due to consumer health concerns. Palm kernel oil and coconut oil-based natural fatty acids are widely used in the production of various food products such as chocolates, bakery items, and confectionery. These fatty acids also serve as emulsifiers and stabilizers in the industry.

4. Popularity of sustainable and eco-friendly products: Palm kernel oil and coconut oil-based natural fatty acids are considered environmentally friendly alternatives to synthetic ingredients. They are derived from renewable sources and are biodegradable, making them a preferred choice among consumers who prioritize sustainability.

5. Challenges related to cheaper alternatives and raw material prices: The availability of cheaper substitutes and fluctuations in the prices of raw materials can pose challenges to the market. The production of palm kernel oil and coconut oil-based natural fatty acids requires a significant amount of raw materials, and any fluctuations in their prices can impact the market's growth.

Overall, the palm kernel oil and coconut oil-based natural fatty acids market is influenced by factors such as consumer preferences for natural products, the expansion of end-use industries, sustainability considerations, and the cost of raw materials.

Segments covered in the report:

Segments covered by Product Outlook, Application Outlook, Regional Outlook

By Type Outlook

• oLauric Acid

• oMyristic Acid

• Palmitic Acid

• Stearic Acid

• Others

By Application Outlook

• Soaps and Detergents

• Personal Care Products

• Food and Beverages

• Lubricants

• Others

By End-Use Industry Outlook

• Chemicals

• Consumer Goods

• Food and Beverage

• Others

Regional Outlook

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

