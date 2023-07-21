The Roof Resource Sells Out Metro Detroit Territories of Home-Based Home Improvement Franchise in Under 90 Days
The service has not only saved customers thousands of dollars, it has provided a successful home-based franchise business model for home improvement contractors, enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Roof Resource, an innovative Macomb, Michigan company dedicated to simplifying the residential roofing experience for homeowners at cost, today announced the successful sale of its first 10 franchise units, including a complete sellout of Metro Detroit territories. The achievement comes less than 90 days after the national franchise program was launched, demonstrating a high demand for The Roof Resource's innovative home-based business model.
— Michael Harvey, Founder & CEO, The Roof Resource
Since its establishment in 2020, The Roof Resource has been transforming the way homeowners shop for, contract, and install new roofs. With their unique virtual platform, The Roof Resource combines the convenience of online shopping, and a preferred network of top roofing and installation companies, with cost pricing. This approach simplifies the entire roof replacement process, providing homeowners with a more transparent, stress-free experience from start to finish and significant cost savings.
The company experienced remarkable growth in Southeast Michigan over the past two years, leading to the introduction of a national franchise opportunity in May 2023. In less than 90 days, all 10 franchise units in the Southeast Michigan market have been awarded, including the highly sought-after Metro Detroit territories. While these territories are now sold out, The Roof Resource still has 12 available franchise territories in Michigan and multiple opportunities in markets across the country.
The visionary behind The Roof Resource's customer-centric approach is Founder & CEO Michael Harvey. Having witnessed the stress and frustration homeowners face during the roof purchasing process, Harvey envisioned a platform where roofing components would be conveniently available at cost pricing, promoting transparency, trust, and a mutually beneficial relationship for all parties involved.
"Our goal is to provide a trusted go-to resource for consumers where they can get transparency, honesty, and benchmark quality at cost, for one of the largest investments they’ll make over the course of homeownership,” said Harvey. “The service has not only saved hundreds of customers thousands of dollars, it has also provided a successful franchise business model for established home improvement contractors, enthusiasts and entrepreneurs to launch their own home-based business.”
The Roof Resource offers a 100% virtual experience, allowing homeowners to complete the entire roof replacement process from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need for anxiety- producing, high-pressure sales meetings. With an extensive selection of designer and popular brand shingles, homeowners have the freedom to choose their preferred style without feeling rushed or pressured. The Roof Resource ensures complete transparency by providing homeowners with a detailed breakdown of every expense associated with their project. Furthermore, the company's installation partners are licensed, insured, and thoroughly vetted to ensure the highest quality workmanship.
The success of The Roof Resource's franchise program and the sellout of Metro Detroit territories in such a short time frame highlight the demand for their groundbreaking approach in the roofing industry. The Roof Resource has already begun to redefine the homeowner experience nationwide, with franchises launching in Denver, Colorado, Austin, Texas, and opportunities in multiple states, empowering customers to make informed decisions, save money, and enjoy a stress-free and hassle-free process from start to finish.
For more information about The Roof Resource and franchise opportunities, please visit their website at https://theroofresource.com.
Sherrie Handrinos
Boost 1 Marketing, LTD
+1 734-341-6859
Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com