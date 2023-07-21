ATN Provides Update on Legacy Lead-sheathed Cables

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY, Mass., July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to recent media reporting in the United States, ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), completed a preliminary assessment of its communications network regarding the presence of legacy lead-sheath telecom cables in its network.



ATN estimates that in the United States and its territories, its network contains less than 10 miles of lead-sheathed copper cables and outside of the United States just over 20 miles of lead-sheathed copper cables, substantially all of which are within conduit buried underground and to its knowledge, are not located underwater. ATN continues to prioritize the safety of its employees, customers, and communities where it operates.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Statement Regarding Disclosure of Estimate

This press release contains an estimate regarding the amount of lead-covered cables in ATN International's global communications network. This estimate represents management's best estimate, based on the most current information available to management, after having conducted a reasonable internal inquiry into the matter. ATN does not undertake any obligation to update the estimate to reflect additional information that may become available to management following the date of this press release.