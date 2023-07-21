Experienced Roofing Contractors are Now Serving the Pittsburgh Area

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, P.A., July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oaks Construction, your trusted and qualified roofing experts, has announced today that they are celebrating twenty years in business by offering their award-winning roofing, windows & siding services in six new cities including Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For the past two decades, the contractor company has been providing exceptional home improvement services to thousands of happy customers.

Founded in 2003 by Kristopher Oaks, the family-owned and operated business is built on principles of professionalism, honesty, fairness, and integrity in all relationships with customers, professional contacts, and suppliers alike.

“We have a complex roof with very steep sections,” says Pittsburgh local Don in a recent review of the business. “We had many companies come out to quote… Oak’s Construction was entirely different. Mark took the time to do a thorough examination. He was up on the roof with me discussing my concerns and answered all our many questions… I feel like they did our roof as if they were doing it for their own family.”

Services: Roof installation, Siding installation, Attic Venting Installation

The Oaks Construction team is excited to be providing roofing & construction services throughout the Greater Pittsburgh Area. Further inquiries to their services can be directed to their website https://www.oaks-construction.com/pittsburgh/ or by calling (412) 887-6257.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/oaks-construction-celebrates-20th-anniversary-with-expanded-service-area/

