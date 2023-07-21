Organic Pesticides Market Size Worth $7.6 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 9.7%: AMR

The global organic pesticides market is driven by an increase in consumer preference for organic products, government regulations, growing environmental concerns, and technological advancements.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Organic Pesticides Market by Product Type (Biomedical, Microbial, Botanical, Mineral), By Type (Insecticide, Fungicide, Herbicide, Others), By Form (Liquid, Powder), By Application (Gardening, Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Pulses, Nursery, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the organic pesticides market valued for $3.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $7.5 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Get Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3118

Prime determinants of growth

The global organic pesticides market is driven by an increase in consumer preference for organic products, government regulations, growing environmental concerns, and technological advancements. However, high cost and limitations in efficacy and availability restrains the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, government supports and incentives and sustainable agriculture practices are expected to provide prolific growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3.0 billion Market Size in 2032 $7.5 billion CAGR 9.7% No. of Pages in Report 408 Segments covered Product Type, Type, Form, Application, and Region. Drivers Increasing consumer preferences Government Regulations Growing environmental concerns Technological Advancements Opportunities Government supports and incentives Sustainable agriculture practices Restraints Limitations in efficacy and availability Higher costs



Covid-19 Scenario



The organic pesticides market experienced disruptions in the global supply chain due to lockdown measures, travel restrictions, and reduced production capacities. Many manufacturing facilities were temporarily shut down or operated at reduced capacity, leading to delays in the production and distribution of organic pesticides.

However, the pandemic heightened the global focus on health, safety, and environmental sustainability. This trend influenced the organic pesticides market as there was increased demand for eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives to conventional pesticides. Consumers and industries became more conscious of the potential environmental and health impacts of conventional pesticides, leading to a greater emphasis on organic pesticides market.

The botanical segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on product type, the botanical segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than one-third of the global organic pesticides market revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast timeframe. There is a growing consumer preference for organic food and agricultural products due to concerns about synthetic pesticide residues and environmental sustainability. Botanical organic pesticides are an important type of pesticide for farmers practicing organic agriculture, as they align with organic certification standards and are considered compatible with organic farming practices. This may act as one of the key drivers responsible for the growth of the organic pesticides market for botanical types. Furthermore, consumers are becoming more conscious of the impact of their purchasing choices on the environment and their health. However, the mineral segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Procure Complete Report (408 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3q4DrQJ

The herbicide segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on type, the herbicide segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly one-third of the global organic pesticides market revenue and is estimated to rule the roost throughout the forecast timeframe. Prolonged and extensive use of synthetic chemical herbicides has led to the development of herbicide-resistant weed populations. Organic herbicides with different modes of action offer alternative control options for weeds that have developed resistance to conventional herbicides. Their use supports resistance management strategies and helps maintain effective weed control in agricultural systems. However, the insecticide segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The powder segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on form, the powder segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global organic pesticides market revenue and is expected to maintain its dominant status during the forecast period. The same segment would portray the notable CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2032. Powder or granule form of organic pesticides possess various significant characteristics such as application flexibility, long-lasting effect, enhanced stability, ease of storage & transportation, reduced risk of drift, and others which in turn has surged the demand for powdered or granulated form of organic pesticides; thus, fueling the market growth.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global organic pesticides market and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The organic pesticides market in North America has witnessed steady growth over the years. The region has a strong consumer base that is increasingly demanding organic food and other organic products. However, Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 11.1% throughout the forecast time period.

Leading Market Players: -

Andermatt Group AG

Arysta LifeScience Corporation.

Bayer AG

Certis USA LLC

Dow Inc.

Mark Agri Genetics Pvt. Ltd.

Parry America, Inc.

Redox Industries Limited.

Satpura Bio Fertiliser India Pvt Ltd

Sikkoindia

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global organic pesticides market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-pesticides-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com