Abercrombie & Fitch Opens New Fifth Avenue NYC Storefront

/EIN News/ -- NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), is proud to announce the opening of its new 5th Avenue store today, July 21. Located at 668 Fifth Avenue, between 52nd and 53rd Streets, the store offers Abercrombie & Fitch’s women’s and men’s collections as well as dedicated shop-in-shop spaces for both its kids’ brand, abercrombie kids, and its adult activewear franchise, YPB (Your Personal Best).



The new 5th Avenue Abercrombie & Fitch location welcomes shoppers into an engaging, multi-level store in New York City. The company’s store concept and design team opened up the space through the use of lighting motifs that include illuminated walls, sconced columns and eccentric chandeliers. The storefront’s slate detail is unique to its location and the use of wood, textiles, conversational and intimate spaces, greenery and textured walls all come together to create an elevated and inviting environment. The store is also designed with a number of omni-channel capabilities in place to seamlessly connect customers’ digital and in-person shopping experiences.

“This store is a celebration of the evolution and strength of the Abercrombie brand,” said Fran Horowitz, CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “We are thrilled to offer our customers in New York City a new, immersive shopping experience that represents the absolute best of Abercrombie. This city has a storied place in our company's history, where we opened our first store, and we're proud to be here nearly 130 years later."

The new Abercrombie & Fitch store is open to the public starting on Friday, July 21st. Details and hours can be found online at www.abercrombie.com.

Abercrombie & Fitch believes every day should feel as exceptional as the start of the long weekend. Since 1892, the brand has been a specialty retailer of quality apparel, accessories and fragrance – designed to inspire our global customers to feel confident, be comfortable and face their Fierce.

Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), and is sold through more than 200 stores (includes abercrombie kids) worldwide and www.abercrombie.com globally.

