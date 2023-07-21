Schurz Communications Appoints Tony Heaton as President and General Manager of Antietam Broadband

/EIN News/ -- MISHAWAKA, Ind., July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schurz Communications, Inc. (“Schurz”) today announced the appointment of Tony Heaton as President and General Manager of Antietam Broadband in Hagerstown, Maryland. Heaton is a skilled executive leader that has been with Antietam Broadband since 1989. He assumes the role from Brian Lynch, Senior Vice President of Broadband, Schurz Communications who also led Antietam Broadband as part of his work with the Schurz Broadband portfolio.



“Tony is an oustanding leader who is deeply involved in the community and dedicated to providing the best possible service to our Antietam customers,” said Brian Lynch, Senior Vice President of Broadband, Schurz Communications. “The Schurz and Antietam teams are thrilled that he is managing the business and will continue to drive the company’s ongoing growth across the region.”

At Antietam Broadband, Heaton was most recently the Director of Media Services where he developed and implemented strategic plans resulting in significant revenue growth and community service awards for the company.

“I welcome this opportunity to continue to serve the wonderful customers and loyal employees of Antietam Broadband as we expand high speed internet throughout western Maryland,” said Heaton. “Our focus will continue to be on providing the best possible customer service and the fastest broadband speeds, all at every day low prices.”

Heaton currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, is a Chamber Board representative on the Government Affairs Committee, and a Community Coalition Advisory Committee member. Prior to joining Schurz Communications, he began his career in the broadband cable industry with sales roles at Cable AdCom and Antietam Cable Television.

Heaton holds a Bachelor of Science degree from West Virginia University.

About Antietam Broadband

Antietam Broadband was founded in 1966 and was purchased by Schurz Communications, Inc. in 1968. It is a full-service telecommunications company offering a comprehensive range of digital television, high-speed Internet and digital phone services for residents and businesses in Washington County, MD. The company is focused on enhancing the lives of its customers by providing the latest telecommunication services and maintaining the highest standards of excellence in customer care and world class technical service. For more information, please visit: www.antietambroadband.com.

About Schurz Communications

Schurz is a family-owned corporation that has been helping businesses, communities and individuals make meaningful connections for five generations. The Schurz legacy began in newspaper publishing, radio, and television, and today, the company remains committed to making information more accessible through the platforms and technology of the digital age. Schurz Communications’ recent investments include the creation of the Antietam Broadband Innovation Fund, which is dedicated to helping finance small businesses throughout Hagerstown and western Maryland. For more information, please visit: www.schurz.com .

