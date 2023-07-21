Submit Release
News Search

There were 616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,880 in the last 365 days.

CMUV Bancorp Announces 2023 2nd Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- EL CENTRO, CA, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CMUV Bancorp, the holding company for Community Valley Bank (CVB), is pleased to announce unaudited 2nd Quarter results for CVB at the quarter ending June 30, 2023.  Net income came in at $915,773.  The net income number equaled $0.49 per share.  Total assets were $292.4 MM. Total deposits came in at $255.2 MM, up about $16 MM year to date.  Gross loans were $222.3 MM.

We ended the second quarter 2023 with a Community Bank Leverage Capital ratio of 11.57%.  This is over two times the ratio required to be considered a well-capitalized bank.  The new regulatory metric, Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) was $2,421,467 at quarter end.  Non-accrual loans and past due loans remain very low at 0.49%.  Both Board and Management believe the ACL is fully funded at this time.

June 30, 2023 book value of the common stock was $15.37 per share (diluted).  The common stock (CMUV) was trading at $13.00 as of June 30, 2023.  ROAA and ROAE year to date June 30, 2023, were 1.3% and 11.5% respectively.


Shareholder Financial Summary    
For Quarter End June 30, 2023      
           
           
      June 30,  
        2023     2022    
ASSETS      
  Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 51,543,292   $ 72,659,712    
  Total Investments   7,448,986   $ 5,831,449    
  Gross Loans   222,304,620   $ 206,606,592    
  ACL   (2,421,556 )   (2,358,501 )  
     Total Earning Assets $ 278,875,341   $ 282,739,251    
           
  Other Assets   13,583,455   $ 12,297,973    
           
  TOTAL ASSETS $ 292,458,796   $ 295,037,224    
           
LIABILITIES      
  Deposits $ 255,190,988   $ 256,882,344    
  Total Borrowings & Debt Obligations   2,000,000   $ 4,067,317    
  Other Liabilities   709,737   $ 2,220,198    
    TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 257,900,726   $ 263,169,859    
           
SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL/EQUITY      
  Total Stock, Equity, Retained Earnings $ 32,675,505   $ 29,791,527    
  Net Income $ 1,882,565   $ 2,075,838    
    TOTAL EQUITY/CAPITAL $ 34,558,070   $ 31,867,365    
           
  TOTAL LIBILITIES & CAPITAL/EQUITY $ 292,458,796   $ 295,037,224    
           
           
           
           
STATEMENT OF INCOME AND EXPENSE      
  Total Interest Income $ 7,524,659   $ 5,568,452    
  Total Interest Expense   (1,822,497 )   (355,250 )  
    NET INTEREST INCOME $ 5,702,161   $ 5,213,202    
           
  Total Other Non-Interest Income $ 435,718   $ 782,600    
  Total Non-Interest Expenses $ (3,518,554 ) $ (3,081,238 )  
  Provision for Loan Loss   (15,600 )   -    
           
    INCOME BEFORE TAXES $ 2,603,725   $ 2,914,564    
           
  Income Tax Expense $ (721,159 ) $ (838,726 )  
           
NET INCOME $ 1,882,565   $ 2,075,838    
           
           
RATIOS      
  Return on Average Assets (ROAA)   1.31 %   1.46 %  
  Return on Average Equity (ROAE)   11.53 %   13.93 %  
  Earnings Per Share (Basic) - Quarterly Earnings $ 0.49   $ 0.57    
  Earnings Per Share (Basic) - YTD $ 1.00   $ 1.12    
  Total Shares (Outstanding/Exercised)   1,877,651     1,858,951    
  Book Value (CVB - Bank) $ 18.40   $ 17.14    
  Book Value (CMUV - Holding Company) $ 15.37   $ 13.89    
           

Contact: Jon A. Edney, President/CEO
Phone (760) 352-1889, mediarelations@yourcvb.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

CMUV Bancorp Announces 2023 2nd Quarter Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more