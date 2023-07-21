CMUV Bancorp Announces 2023 2nd Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- EL CENTRO, CA, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CMUV Bancorp, the holding company for Community Valley Bank (CVB), is pleased to announce unaudited 2nd Quarter results for CVB at the quarter ending June 30, 2023. Net income came in at $915,773. The net income number equaled $0.49 per share. Total assets were $292.4 MM. Total deposits came in at $255.2 MM, up about $16 MM year to date. Gross loans were $222.3 MM.

We ended the second quarter 2023 with a Community Bank Leverage Capital ratio of 11.57%. This is over two times the ratio required to be considered a well-capitalized bank. The new regulatory metric, Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) was $2,421,467 at quarter end. Non-accrual loans and past due loans remain very low at 0.49%. Both Board and Management believe the ACL is fully funded at this time.

June 30, 2023 book value of the common stock was $15.37 per share (diluted). The common stock (CMUV) was trading at $13.00 as of June 30, 2023. ROAA and ROAE year to date June 30, 2023, were 1.3% and 11.5% respectively.





Shareholder Financial Summary For Quarter End June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash & Cash Equivalents $ 51,543,292 $ 72,659,712 Total Investments 7,448,986 $ 5,831,449 Gross Loans 222,304,620 $ 206,606,592 ACL (2,421,556 ) (2,358,501 ) Total Earning Assets $ 278,875,341 $ 282,739,251 Other Assets 13,583,455 $ 12,297,973 TOTAL ASSETS $ 292,458,796 $ 295,037,224 LIABILITIES Deposits $ 255,190,988 $ 256,882,344 Total Borrowings & Debt Obligations 2,000,000 $ 4,067,317 Other Liabilities 709,737 $ 2,220,198 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 257,900,726 $ 263,169,859 SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL/EQUITY Total Stock, Equity, Retained Earnings $ 32,675,505 $ 29,791,527 Net Income $ 1,882,565 $ 2,075,838 TOTAL EQUITY/CAPITAL $ 34,558,070 $ 31,867,365 TOTAL LIBILITIES & CAPITAL/EQUITY $ 292,458,796 $ 295,037,224 STATEMENT OF INCOME AND EXPENSE Total Interest Income $ 7,524,659 $ 5,568,452 Total Interest Expense (1,822,497 ) (355,250 ) NET INTEREST INCOME $ 5,702,161 $ 5,213,202 Total Other Non-Interest Income $ 435,718 $ 782,600 Total Non-Interest Expenses $ (3,518,554 ) $ (3,081,238 ) Provision for Loan Loss (15,600 ) - INCOME BEFORE TAXES $ 2,603,725 $ 2,914,564 Income Tax Expense $ (721,159 ) $ (838,726 ) NET INCOME $ 1,882,565 $ 2,075,838 RATIOS Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 1.31 % 1.46 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 11.53 % 13.93 % Earnings Per Share (Basic) - Quarterly Earnings $ 0.49 $ 0.57 Earnings Per Share (Basic) - YTD $ 1.00 $ 1.12 Total Shares (Outstanding/Exercised) 1,877,651 1,858,951 Book Value (CVB - Bank) $ 18.40 $ 17.14 Book Value (CMUV - Holding Company) $ 15.37 $ 13.89

Contact: Jon A. Edney, President/CEO

Phone (760) 352-1889, mediarelations@yourcvb.com