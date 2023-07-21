Submit Release
MKS Instruments Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, today announced that the Company will release second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

A conference call with management will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the company’s website at https://investor.mks.com/. To participate in the call by phone, participants should register online by clicking here, where dial in details will be provided. We encourage participants to register and dial in to the conference call at least 15 minutes before the start of the call to ensure a timely connection.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

Company Contact:
David Ryzhik
Vice President, Investor Relations
Telephone: (978) 557-5180
Email: david.ryzhik@mksinst.com

Press Relations: 
Bill Casey 
Senior Director, Marketing Communications 
Telephone: (630) 995-6384 
Email: press@mksinst.com

Katie Coleman, Associate / Kerry Kelly, Partner
Kekst CNC
Emails: katie.coleman@kekstcnc.com / kerry.kelly@kekstcnc.com


