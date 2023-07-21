Outcrop Silver to Present at OTC Markets Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSXV: OCG, OTCQX: OCGSF, DE: MRG1) (“Outcrop Silver”) today announced that Ian Harris, President and CEO, will participate in OTC Markets Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Conference on July 26th and 27th.



Presentation: July 26, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM ET

Webcast: The live presentation can be accessed from the Virtual Investor Conferences website at https://bit.ly/3Ne25Hz

Outcrop Silver invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.



The management team is available for 1x1 meetings throughout the conference.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Investors can learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Details of these and other investor events are available on the “Events” section of Outcrop Silver’s website at www.outcropsilverandgold.com

Company Highlights

Advancing the Highest Grade Silver Project in Colombia.

Indicated Resource grade of 614 g/t AgEq

64% of the silver equivalent ounces are categorized as Indicated

High success in exploration with 628 silver equivalent ounces discovered per drilled meter

Excellent metallurgy with recoveries of 93% silver and 97% gold

5,000-metre mineral resource expansion drill campaign underway

About Outcrop Silver

Outcrop Silver is advancing the Santa Ana high-grade silver deposit with exploration activities aiming to expand the current mineral resource. Santa Ana is being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with decades of experience in Colombia.

CONTACTS: Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation Ian Harris, Chief Executive Officer Kathy Li, Director Investor Relations +1 604 294 9039 +1 778 783 2818 harris@outcropsilverandgold.com li@outcropsilverandgold.com www.outcropsilverandgold.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com