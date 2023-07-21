Insulating Glass Window Market worth $17.2 billion by 2026 Globally, at a CAGR of 6.1%, says MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insulating Glass Window Market size is projected to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2026, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings in various regions is expected to drive the growth of this market. The commercial segment accounted for the largest share of the insulating glass window market in 2020, owing to the increasing rate of commercial building construction in the countries such as the US, Germany, China, and India. Insulating glass windows are gaining popularity as they prevent heat transfer in or out of a home or building and also reduce solar heat gain.

List of Key Players in Insulating Glass Window Market:

AGC Inc. (Japan) Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan) Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (France) Dymax (US) Glaston Corporation (Finland) Guardian Glass (US) H.B. Fuller Company (US) Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) Internorm (Austria) Scheuten (Netherlands) Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan) Sika AG (Switzerland) 3M (US) Viracon (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Insulating Glass Window Market:

Drivers: Optimal energy-saving performance Challenges: High fuel consumption in glass manufacturing Opportunity: Growing trend of lightweight vehicles to drive market growth

Key Findings of the Study:

By product type, the gas-filled insulating glass segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period By sealant type, silicone dominated the insulating glass window market in 2020 By spacer type, plastic-metal hybrid warm edge spacer is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on product type, the insulating glass window market is segmented into air-filled insulating glass, gas-filled insulating glass, vacuum insulating glass (VIG). Among them, the air-filled insulating glass segment dominated the insulating glass window market in 2020. The low cost of air-filled insulating glass is one of the key factors driving this segment. Gases such as argon which are used in gas-filled insulating glass are much more expensive due to being a scarce resource.

Based on glazing type, the insulating glass window market is segmented into double glazed, triple glazed, and others. Double-glazed insulating glass windows dominated the overall market in 2020. It has high demand due to the low cost and easy installation of double-glazed insulating glass windows compared to triple-glazed insulating glass windows.

Based on end-use industry, the commercial segment accounted for the largest share of the global insulating glass window market, in 2020. The growth in the construction of commercial buildings such as offices, and hotels is driving this segment. In developing countries, the construction of educational institutions and hospitals is increasing, leading to a growth in the insulating glass window market in the commercial end-use industry segment.

Based on region, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the insulating glass window market in 2021. The growth of the North American insulating glass window market can be attributed to the government regulations and new building codes that have boosted the demand for insulating glass windows in the construction sector.

