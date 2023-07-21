Automotive Variable Valve Timing System Market Set for Remarkable Growth: USD 77.01 Billion Projected by 2032

Reports And Data

automotive variable valve timing system market size was USD 45.58 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of USD 77.01 billion in 2032 and CAGR of 6%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive variable valve timing system market was USD 45.58 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 77.01 billion by 2032, exhibiting a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for high-performance and fuel-efficient cars is driving the expansion of the Automotive VVT system market. Furthermore, the automotive industry's growing reliance on advanced technology is expected to fuel substantial market growth.

Modern engines utilize the Automotive VVT system to optimize performance, reduce emissions, and improve fuel efficiency. This system grants better control over valve timing during the combustion process, leading to more efficient gasoline utilization, decreased emissions, and enhanced fuel economy. Additionally, it contributes to increased engine power and torque.

The primary factors propelling the market revenue growth include the consumer demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, stringent government regulations on pollution, and the need for enhanced engine performance. As a result, the Automotive VVT system has been widely adopted by the automotive industry to meet these demands.

The market for Automotive VVT systems is also expanding due to the increasing demand for innovative engine technologies such as turbocharging, direct injection, and cylinder deactivation. The Automotive VVT system plays a crucial role in these advanced engine technologies by enhancing fuel efficiency and optimizing engine performance.

Moreover, the adoption of the Automotive VVT system is on the rise in the premium car market, mainly because of its advantages in enhancing engine performance and fuel efficiency. The luxury automobile category significantly contributes to the market revenue for the Automotive VVT system, driven by its willingness to integrate cutting-edge technology to enhance vehicle performance.

Segments Covered in the Report

The global automotive variable valve timing (VVT) system market can be analyzed through various technology types. Two prominent technology types in this market are Cam Phasing and Cam Changing. Cam Phasing involves adjusting the camshaft's timing to optimize engine performance, while Cam Changing goes a step further by altering the camshaft profiles to achieve different performance characteristics.

Another crucial perspective to examine the market is by fuel type. The Automotive VVT system is utilized in vehicles with different fuel types, such as Gasoline, Diesel, and Hybrid. This system's application in gasoline-powered vehicles aims to enhance fuel efficiency and overall engine performance. In diesel engines, the VVT system contributes to reducing emissions and improving power delivery. Additionally, hybrid vehicles benefit from this technology by optimizing the coordination between electric motors and internal combustion engines for increased efficiency.

The market can also be categorized based on sales channels. The two primary sales channels for Automotive VVT systems are OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and Aftermarket. OEM refers to the integration of VVT systems into vehicles during the manufacturing process by automakers. On the other hand, the Aftermarket involves the sale and installation of VVT systems as an upgrade or replacement part for existing vehicles.

Considering vehicle types is another important aspect when analyzing the Automotive VVT system market. This market caters to various vehicle categories, including Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles. Passenger cars, being the most common on the road, present a significant market for VVT systems due to the demand for fuel efficiency and performance optimization. Light Commercial Vehicles, used for transportation and delivery purposes, also benefit from improved engine efficiency through VVT technology. Furthermore, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, such as trucks and buses, utilize VVT systems to enhance power delivery while meeting emission regulations.

In conclusion, the global market for automotive variable valve timing (VVT) systems is multifaceted and can be understood through different perspectives, such as technology types, fuel types, sales channels, and vehicle types. The adoption of VVT systems in various automotive applications underscores its importance in achieving better engine performance, fuel efficiency, and compliance with environmental standards.

Strategic development:

• Market leaders are acquiring key players to broaden their product portfolio.

• Companies are forming strategic partnerships and collaborations to gain a competitive edge.

• There is a growing trend of increased investment in research and development activities for technological advancements.

• Manufacturers are expanding their production capacity to meet the rising demand for VVT systems.

Competitive Landscape:

BorgWarner Inc.

Denso Corporation

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Eaton Corporation

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schaeffler AG

