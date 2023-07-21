Submit Release
News Search

There were 631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,895 in the last 365 days.

Textainer Announces Date for the Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH; JSE:TXT) (“Textainer”, “we” and “our”), one of the world’s largest lessors of intermodal containers, will release second quarter 2023 financial results before the open of regular market trading on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Textainer’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.textainer.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-9039 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8470 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Textainer’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 1, 2023, through August 8, 2023, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13740118.

About Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers with more than 4 million TEU in our owned and managed fleet. We lease containers to approximately 200 customers, including all of the world's leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Our fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials, and we are one of the most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 400 independent depots worldwide. Textainer has a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TGH) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: TXT).

Source: Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Contact Information
Investor Relations
+1-415-658-8333
ir@textainer.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Textainer Announces Date for the Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more