Satellite Ground Station Industry worth $115.4 billion by 2028, CAGR 13.4% [2028]

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Satellite Ground Station Market by Platform (Fixed, Portable, Mobile), function (Communication, Earth Observation, Space Research, Navigation), frequency, Orbit, End User (Défense, Government, Commercial), Solution and Region - Global Forecast to 2028". The growing demand for space-based services and the continuous development of new technologies that make Satellite Ground Stations more competent and affordable are projected to propel the Satellite Ground Station market in the upcoming years.

Satellite Ground Station Market Ecosystem

Prominent companies in this market include well-established, financially stable manufacturers of Satellite Ground Station systems and platforms. These companies have been operating in the market for several years and possess a diversified product portfolio, state-of-the-art technologies, and strong global sales and marketing networks. Prominent companies in this market include General Dynamics Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Airbus SE (Netherlands), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Norway).

Driver: High demand for satellite-based services

These market expectations are driving investments in ground stations and networking. Large constellations of satellites are being launched by satellite companies such as SpaceX (US), OneWeb (UK), and Amazon’s Project Kuiper to offer international broadband internet services. This reflects the dire need for ground stations that can interact with and command these satellites. In response, several businesses are creating novel ground station technologies. For instance, UbiquitiLink (US) is creating a “cell tower in space” using a network of LEO satellites to enable cellular connectivity in remote regions.

Restraints: Difficulty in raising funds for satellite ground station construction & operation for commercial operators

As the satellite industry becomes competitive, ground station operators may find it difficult to obtain finance for the expensive investments required to build and maintain satellite ground stations. To fund their operations and expansion ambitions, operators may need to look for funding from a variety of sources, including banks, private equity firms, or venture capitalists. The high expenses of constructing and operating satellite ground stations, the need for lengthy expenditures, and the inherent dangers of the satellite sector are just a few of the factors that may make it difficult for commercial ground station operators to obtain funding. It costs a lot of money to build and maintain satellite ground stations. The infrastructure that ground station operators are required to invest in includes antennas, radio frequency equipment, and data processing and storage facilities. Also, to make sure they have qualified people to run and maintain the facilities, ground station operators may need to spend in staff training and development programs.

Satellite Ground Station Market Scope

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 61.5 billion Projected Market Size USD 115.4 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 13.4% Market size available for years 2020–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023-2028 Forecast units Value (USD billion) Segments covered By Solution, By Fucntion, By Platform, By End User, By Frequency, By Orbit Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World Companies covered General Dynamics Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Airbus SE (Netherlands), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Norway) and among others.

Opportunities: 5G and networking

The deployment of new infrastructure to accommodate the rising demand for mobile data services is a key component of both the implementation of 5G and network compression, two ideas that are closely related. In comparison to earlier wireless network generations, 5G networks offer faster speeds, lower latency, and more dependable connections; yet, in order to provide coverage and capacity, more cell sites are needed. The goal of network compression is to increase the number of cell sites in a specific area in order to boost network capacity and coverage. Little cells-miniature, low-power antennas that can be mounted on lampposts, rooftops, and other urban infrastructure-must be used for this. Small cells can be placed in higher numbers to give more granular coverage and capacity despite having a smaller coverage area than conventional macro cell towers.

Challenges: Bandwidth constraint

One of the major issues facing the industry for satellite ground stations is a lack of bandwidth. The maximum quantity of data that may be sent across a communication link in a specific length of time is referred to as bandwidth. The physical characteristics of the communication medium and the usable frequency ranges place a restriction on the amount of bandwidth available for satellite communication. Radio frequency bands are frequently used in satellite communication to convey data between the satellite and the ground station. Transnational organisations like the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) manage the satellite communication frequency bands to prevent interference with other communication systems. The need for bandwidth is rising as more satellites are launched and more data-intensive applications are created, yet the frequency bands that are currently available are limited.

Satellite Ground Station Market Companies

General Dynamics Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation (US) is a global aerospace and defense corporation. The company consists of 10 business units which are organized into 4 segments such as Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems and Technologies. General Dynamics technologies segment provides a range of advanced technological solutions and services in communication, mission support services, command and control, and surveillance & security.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US) is among the leading aerospace, intelligence services, and defense companies in the world in terms of revenue and market capitalization. It conducts R&D and manufactures high-tech products like drones, satellites, guided missiles, air defense systems, aircraft engines, aircraft flight control systems, and aerostructure. It has 4 subsidiaries: Raytheon Intelligence & Space, Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Pratt & Whitney, and Collins Aerospace. The company provides satellite ground station products through Raytheon Intelligence & Space.

