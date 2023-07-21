Altenew’s New Release Surprises Crafters With Its Ingenuity
Altenew's July 2023 Release packs a lot of revolutionary crafting items that will forever change the industry!
Altenew, the renowned leader in the crafting industry, has once again captivated the world with its latest and most exciting July 2023 release.
This release is inspired by finding beauty in uncomplicated things.”NEW YORK, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Craft enthusiasts and professionals alike are eagerly embracing the groundbreaking products that promise to redefine how they approach crafting. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and quality, Altenew has consistently pushed the boundaries of creativity in the crafting realm. Their July 2023 release has taken the industry by storm, offering an impressive array of fresh and distinctive offerings that have sparked waves of excitement among avid crafters.
One of the standout features of Altenew's latest release is their unwavering dedication to craftsmanship and attention to detail. Each product in this collection reflects the brand's meticulous design process, ensuring that crafters have access to the highest quality tools and materials for their artistic endeavors. From new ensembles to revolutionary press plates, this month's release packs a punch for crafting enthusiasts.
"Simple is beautiful! This release is inspired by finding beauty in uncomplicated things. This can be represented through a minimalist design, flowers without fuss, or the ease of a calm boat ride. The products in each ensemble reflect this simpler aesthetic while still serving as an inspirational starting point for your next project," shares Jennifer Rsaza, VP of Product Development.
Included in their release is the Fine Blade Scissors, with Teflon coating, which will enable fuss-free cutting, even through sticky adhesives. Altenew also released Cloud White Pigment Ink alongside 14 new fresh round dye ink pads. This release was already extraordinary with these items, but this NY-based company wanted to shake things up even more.
This month, they released two floral press plates, with the addition of featuring three Spellbinders machines on their website: BetterPress Letterpress System, Glimmer Hot Foil Machine, and Platinum 6 Machine w/ Universal Plate System. These machines would streamline crafters' hot foiling and die cutting processes and complement the new Altenew floral press plates. Now, crafters can easily create stunning letterpress designs on their projects, thanks to these innovations in the Altenew store.
Altenew, the New York-based crafting powerhouse, continues to exceed expectations with its highly anticipated monthly paper crafting subscription, the Marvelous Monthly Series. The star of this month's subscription is the beloved Build-A-Garden: Sweet Lilies bundle, captivating crafters with its meticulous stamps, stencils, and add-on die set. The set features a large floral arrangement of two lilies surrounded by lush foliage, perfectly complemented with 14 sympathy sentiments.
This month Altenew presents the remarkable Craft-A-Flower: Stargazer Lilies. Crafters were captivated by the intricate designs that faithfully replicate the unique features of these flowers and their five coordinating leaves. With their combination of pink, red, and white petals, reflexed tips, and long stamens adorned with vibrant orange anthers, these layering dies allow crafters to bring the enchanting allure of stargazer lilies to life in their artwork!
With its meticulous zero-waste benefits, dies, and exquisite designs, the Craft Your Life Project Kit: Zero-Waste Flowery Pattern has become a favorite among crafters, allowing them to infuse their projects with the timeless elegance of dainty flower doodles. This versatile bundle of stamps, dies, stencils, and embossing folders continues to delight and inspire, cementing its place as an essential subscription for every crafting enthusiast.
Among this month's offerings highlights, the Mini Delight: Watercolor Cluster set stood out for its watercolor-inspired design. Crafters embraced the delicate beauty of the watercolor flowers and leaves, which flawlessly replicated the charm of loose watercolor brushstrokes. The set allowed crafters to infuse their projects with a soft and whimsical appeal that will captivate any viewer.
As crafters marveled at the beauty and possibilities of the Spark Joy: Potted Succulent, their anticipation grew for the following designs in Altenew's Spark Joy series. The gorgeous designs created with the echeveria agavoides succulent solidified the Spark Joy: Potted Succulent set as a treasured addition to any crafter's collection.
Last but certainly not least, crafters have been particularly enchanted by the whimsical flowers featured in the Dynamic Duo: Always Smile design, which is adorned with exquisite floral details. This month's bundle also included an add-on coordinating die set, which can be purchased separately. The combination of these elements adds a unique and captivating touch to paper crafting projects, allowing crafters to create one-of-a-kind masterpieces that evoke joy and delight.
As the crafting community eagerly awaits the official launch of Altenew's next release, the brand continues to set the bar high, consistently delivering innovation and inspiration to crafters worldwide. With their latest collection, Altenew has once again proven themselves as frontrunners in the industry, ensuring that the crafty world will never be the same again.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
