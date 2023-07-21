Projected Growth of 3.16% CAGR in the Carotid Artery Disease Market from 2023 to 2033 | IMARC Group

Carotid Artery Disease Market

According to IMARC Group, the carotid artery disease market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.16% during the forecast 2023-2033.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly published report by IMARC Group, titled ”Carotid Artery Disease Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2033″, presents a comprehensive analysis of the carotid artery disease market size. The report provides an overview of the market trends, growth prospects, investment opportunities, and industry prospects, as well as an analysis of the disease overview, market scenario, and growth trends. In addition, the report offers competitor analysis, regional analysis, and recent advancements in the seven major markets (7MM). The report also highlights key segments and market drivers, as well as challenges faced by industry players.

How big is the market for carotid artery disease?

The carotid artery disease market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.16% during 2023-2033.

What is carotid artery disease?

Carotid artery disease is a condition wherein the carotid arteries responsible for transporting oxygenated blood to the brain become constricted or entirely blocked. This condition often manifests as transient ischemic attacks, which present temporary neurological dysfunctions such as numbness, vision disturbances, or speech abnormalities. Patients might also experience severe headaches, disorientation, balance issues, or facial paralysis. Advanced stages of the disease can entirely obstruct blood flow, culminating in a stroke. The diagnostic process involves a comprehensive review of the patient's medical history, a physical examination, and several diagnostic tests. The physical examination comprises measuring blood pressure, checking for unusual sounds in the carotid arteries, and evaluating neurological functions. Several diagnostic tests, such as carotid ultrasound, magnetic resonance angiography, and computed tomography angiography, are utilized to visualize the carotid arteries and gauge the degree of stenosis. An electrocardiogram may also be administered to assess overall cardiovascular health and detect associated conditions.

What are the key drivers and trends in the carotid artery disease market?

The carotid artery disease market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of atherosclerosis, a condition characterized by plaque accumulation in the arterial walls, which constricts the carotid arteries. Concurrently, an increase in numerous risk factors, such as hypertension, obesity, diabetes, high levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and certain inflammatory conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, is influencing market growth. Moreover, the burgeoning use of antiplatelet medications such as clopidogrel and ticagrelor, which lower the risk of blood clot formation in the carotid arteries, is creating a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, the growing utilization of carotid endarterectomy, a procedure involving an incision in the neck to access the afflicted artery and excise the plaque to restore blood flow, particularly in high-risk stroke patients, is aiding in market expansion. Additionally, ongoing advancements in endovascular techniques and the advent of transcarotid artery revascularization and trans-radial carotid artery stenting that offer less invasive approaches with a reduced risk of complications, are propelling the market forward.

What is included in the report segmentation?

The report covers the following aspects:

Report Period:

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2017-2022

Market Forecast: 2023-2033

Countries Included:

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the carotid artery disease market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the carotid artery disease market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Regulatory Status

How This Report Can Help You:

The report on carotid artery disease market presents a comprehensive overview and analysis of the epidemiology and market for this condition in the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

With insights into both current and emerging therapies in the 7MM, this report offers valuable information for businesses seeking to understand trends and opportunities within the carotid artery disease market.

The carotid artery disease market report covers historical and forecasted market data, including epidemiology scenario, providing a reliable and informative resource for developing effective business strategies in 7MM.

Our report on the carotid artery disease market can help businesses stay abreast of the trends and drivers, gain a competitive edge and drive success.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the carotid artery disease market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2022 and how are they expected to perform till 2033?

What was the country-wise size of the carotid artery disease market across the seven major markets in 2022 and what will it look like in 2033?

What is the growth rate of the carotid artery disease market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

