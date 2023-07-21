Wabash CEO Named One of Indiana’s Most Influential Leaders

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer Brent Yeagy has been recognized on IBJ Media’s second annual Indiana 250, a list of the state’s 250 most influential business and community leaders.



According to IBJ Media, influential leaders are identified as those “that others in the state, community or an industry look to for leadership; the people who are making the biggest difference in Indiana and who are known to be influential, visionary and impactful in their work.”

Yeagy was recognized in the manufacturing, logistics and transportation category, which is one of 10 industry categories that constitute the complete list.

“Although I’m honored to be selected for the Indiana 250, there are many people at Wabash who contribute as much to the progress of our industry,” Yeagy said. “Wabash has a vast pool of remarkable individuals who demonstrate visionary leadership in the way we drive innovation, solve problems, and effect positive change for our customers and local communities. This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of the entire Wabash community.”

Reporters and editors who work at IBJ’s three news brands – Indianapolis Business Journal, Inside INdiana Business and Indiana Lawyer – compiled the list after reviewing nominations, researching organizations and interviewing leaders across the state.

Visit Indiana250.com to view the 2023 Indiana 250 list.

