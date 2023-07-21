Việt Nam Fatherland Front enhances ties with Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference

VIETNAM, July 21 -

BEIJING — Đỗ Văn Chiến, President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, held talks with Wang Huning, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing on Thursday, as part of the Vietnamese delegation’s working visit to China.

Chiến, who is also Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee, expressed his delight at the flourishing relations between the two Parties and the two countries, especially the official visits to China by CPV General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng in November 2022 and by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in late June 2023.

Việt Nam highly treasures and always gives the top priority to its relations with China, he said, adding that it supports China to develop and bring into play its positive role to help with regional and global peace, stability, and prosperity.

Chiến stressed that the VFF and CPPCC play crucial roles in the politics and society of their respective countries, especially in promoting the strength of the whole people as well as mobilising social forces and domestic and foreign resources for national development.

Their relations have enjoyed encouraging results and become increasingly practical as seen in frequent visits and meetings between their leaders, along with the exchanges and cooperation between the VFF and CPPCC committees of border localities, he noted.

The visiting official called on his host to continue fostering ties between the VFF and CPPCC, noting that it is necessary to press on with effectively implementing the two sides’ memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation for 2014-19 that was extended, and discuss to soon sign a new MoU.

He recommended the two sides to maintain high-level mutual visits to enhance political trust and mutual understanding; increase delegation exchanges at the department level to share specialised experience; organise more meetings, workshops and discussions both in-person and online; and create conditions for provincial and municipal VFF and CPPCC committees to boost cooperation. He also suggested the CPPCC organise training and refresher courses for VFF personnel in China.

Chiến voiced his hope that the two sides will hold the second friendship exchange between the VFF and the CPPCC, and between the VFF committees of seven Vietnamese border provinces and the CPPCC committees of China’s Yunnan Province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region that borders Việt Nam in Quảng Ninh Province of Việt Nam in the fourth quarter of 2023. The first exchange took place in Kunming City of Yunnan in April 2019.

Wang, who is also member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee’s Political Bureau, shared his guest’s opinions about the enhancement of the two organisations’ relations.

He said that the CPPCC and the VFF boast close-knit ties, and that the CPPCC is ready to intensify their connections.

In the coming time, the two sides should keep promoting the cooperation under their MoU, he noted, adding that the CPPCC will have a positive attitude towards the issues pointed out by the VFF.

Chiến said he hoped Wang will continue directing the CPPCC coordinate more closely with the VFF so as to tighten their links further, thus helping carry out the important common perceptions of the two countries’ leaders and unceasingly develop the traditional neighbourliness, friendship, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and China.

On this occasion, he also invited Wang to visit Việt Nam and work with the VFF Central Committee. — VNS