All six wanted suspects in Đắk Lắk's fatal terrorist attack arrested: Police

VIETNAM, July 21 -

ĐẮK LẮK — Three more wanted suspects involved in last month's terrorist attack aimed at opposing the people's administration in the Central Highlands Province of Đắk Lắk were arrested on Friday, local police confirmed.

This means that all six wanted suspects have now been apprehended for their alleged roles in the violent assault on the headquarters of Ea Tiêu and Ea Ktur communes (Cư Kuin District) in the early morning of June 11, which killed nine people, including four police officers, two commune officials, and three civilians, as well as injured two police officers.

Major General Lê Vĩnh Quý, Director of Đắk Lắk Provincial Police Department, stated that police forces in the province captured Y Khing Liêng (born in 1992, residing in Hoà Sơn, Krông Bông District), Nay Dương (born in 1968, residing in Ea Klok Village, Cư Pơng Commune, Krông Búk District), and Y Hoăl Êban (born in 1970, residing in Mấp Village, Ea Pốk Town, Cư M'gar District).

All three were nabbed while they were hiding in deserted crop fields in Cư Kuin District. A gun along with 115 bullets was also seized from them.

Earlier on July 15, the police had caught three wanted suspects in Ea Lê Commune, Ea Súp District – namely Y Jũ Niê (born in 1968, residing in Kang Village, Ea Knuêc Commune, Krông Pắc District), Nay Yên (born in 1970, residing in Ea Klok Village, Cư Pơng Commune, Krông Búk District), and Nay Tam (born in 1974, residing in Ađrơng Điêt Village, xã Cư Pơng, huyện Krông Búk).

To date, 96 people have been detained in connection with the case and prosecuted on the charges of terrorist attacks opposing the people's administration, failure to report criminals, and brokering the illegal entry, exit, or stay in Việt Nam of another person.

The Ministry of Public Security has considered the terrorist attacks to be of "grave severity," causing great consequences, and the behaviours of the suspects to be "cruel, inhumane, and showing their determination to commit the crimes by all means."

One suspect was determined to have been a member of an organisation based in the United States, and have received the order from this organisation to illegally enter and stage the attacks, according to a public security ministry official.

The US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc Knapper reassured the Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Tô Lâm in their talks last month that the US opposes, condemns, and does not condone any organisation or individual involved in the complex security and order incident that occurred in Đắk Lắk.

Ambassador Knapper expressed his hope that Việt Nam would provide information on the incident and commit to cooperating with the US through all means to reveal the truth about the connection between any individuals or organisations currently in the US and terrorist or anti-Government activities in Việt Nam.

The US diplomat pledged that the US would support Vietnamese law enforcement agencies in sharing information to clarify the incident and prevent similar incidents from occurring, which could affect the relationship between the two countries. — VNS