Central Ohio Transit Authority awards NFI subsidiary New Flyer additional order for 26 long-range zero-emission buses

ST. CLOUD, Minn., July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that its subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”) received a new order from Central Ohio Transit Authority (“COTA”) for 26 zero-emission, battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ 40-foot transit buses. The vehicles, purchased off the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services contract, have been added to the company’s backlog in the second quarter of 2023.



The order for additional zero-emission buses follows COTA’s previous purchase of 14 battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG transit buses, announced in January 2023. These new zero-emission buses will help COTA meet the growing mobility demand in the Central Ohio region and deliver on the agency's sustainability commitments.

“This latest purchase of New Flyer battery-electric buses furthers our commitment to building a zero-emissions public transit fleet for the central Ohio region,” said Chief Engineering and Mechanical Officer Andy Biesterveld. “With New Flyer CNG buses and now electric vehicles, we are on track to become a diesel-free fleet by 2025 and a zero-emission fixed-route fleet by 2035. As the central Ohio region grows, COTA believes our transit system must grow responsibly and that includes reducing our carbon footprint in our communities.”

“Built on New Flyer’s proven Xcelsior® platform, the Xcelsior CHARGE NG bus incorporates three distinct technology advancements: high-energy batteries, advanced protective battery packaging; and a new lightweight electric traction drive system with up to 90% energy recovery,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach, NFI. “NFI has delivered 190 transit buses to COTA since 2001, including the agency's first battery-electric bus in 2021. Building on our 20-year partnership, NFI is proud to continue supporting COTA's transition to greener, safer, and more efficient mobility.”

The next generation zero-emission buses for COTA will be equipped with high-energy, 520 kWh batteries, delivering more energy-efficient and longer-range buses. COTA is a primary provider of public transit services for the greater Columbus and Central Ohio region, providing nearly 19 million annual passenger trips on 410 transit vehicles in its fleet.

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 130 cities in six countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and its vehicles have completed over 115 million EV service miles.

Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (“VIC”), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening in late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 350 interactive events, welcoming 7,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 7,700 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 100,000 buses and coaches around the world. The Shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI and NFI’s convertible unsecured debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.arbocsv.com, and www.carfaircomposites.com.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America’s heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE® brands. It also offers infrastructure development through NFI Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

