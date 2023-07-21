Quantum Computing Market [Latest 110 Pages Report] With New Innovations to 2028

Quantum Computing Market | by End Users (Medical, Chemistry, Transportation, Manufacturing, Others) | by Product Types (Hardware, Software) | 2028

Quantum Computing market size is estimated to be worth US$ 325.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1987.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 35.2%.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Computing Market: Empowering Business Professionals and Driving Innovation:

Newest [110] Pages Report, The "Quantum Computing Market" aims to address this need by providing a platform that broadens the knowledge of business professionals and offers valuable insights into business-related information. This article explores the important attractions of the Quantum Computing industry and highlights the interest shown by technology leaders in the industry to expand the market and customer base with important types [Hardware, Software, Cloud Service] and applications [Medical, Chemistry, Transportation, Manufacturing, Others]. The Quantum Computing Market is a dynamic industry that has gained significant attention due to its high growth rate. It offers various products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses and consumers alike.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Quantum Computing market size is estimated to be worth US$ 325.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1987.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 35.2% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Hardware accounting for % of the Quantum Computing global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While by Application, Medical was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗳 𝗼𝗳 Quantum Computing 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁:

Quantum Computing, this branch of computer science is based on the principles of the superposition of matter and quantum entanglement and uses a different computation method from the traditional one. In theory, it would be able to store many more states per unit of information and operate with much more efficient algorithms at the numerical level, such as Shor's or quantum annealing.

The Quantum Computing market covers Hardware, Software, etc. The typical players include D-Wave Solutions, IBM, Google, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Quantum Computing Market

This report focuses on global and United States Quantum Computing market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of Quantum Computing include D-Wave Solutions, IBM, ColdQuanta, Google, Microsoft and Rigetti Computing, etc. Top five players occupy for a share about 48%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 54%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. In terms of product, Hardware is the largest segment, with a share over 82%. In terms of application, Medical is the largest market, with a share over 25%.

𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱?

To provide a comprehensive understanding of the industry's competitive landscape, we analyze not only the prominent global players but also the significant regional small and medium-sized companies that play critical roles and have substantial growth potential.

• D-Wave Solutions

• IBM

• Google

• Microsoft

• Rigetti Computing

• Intel

• Origin Quantum Computing Technology

• Anyon Systems Inc.

• Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited

• ColdQuanta

• 1QBit

• Xanadu Quantum Technologies

• Honeywell

• Zapata Computing

• Fujitsu

• QC Ware

• Ion Q

𝑪𝒍𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑭𝒐𝒄𝒖𝒔

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the world economy continues to suffer from many destructive risks, many companies have experienced bankruptcy and a reduction in exchange rates. After more than two years of the epidemic, the world economy has begun to recover, entering 2023, the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation and its global impact on commodity markets, supply chains, prices and The financial situation has led to the decline of international. taste. In particular, the war in Ukraine is causing prices to rise and disruptions in the energy market, working better for energy exporters than being pushed head-to-head to work and many other economies. The invasion of Ukraine has also caused the price of agricultural products to increase, which increases food insecurity and extreme poverty in many emerging and developing countries.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 Quantum Computing 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁?

𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile, etc.):

• Medical

• Chemistry

• Transportation

• Manufacturing

• Others

Below are the illuminated segments and sub-sections of the Quantum Computing market:

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type, etc.):

• Hardware

• Software

• Cloud Service

The Quantum Computing Market report compiles data from `. Primary sources involve conducting extensive interviews with industry experts and key opinion leaders, such as CEOs, marketing executives, experienced front-line staff, downstream distributors, and end-users. On the other hand, secondary sources involve analyzing annual and financial reports of top companies, public files, news journals, and other relevant sources. Additionally, we collaborate with third-party databases to ensure comprehensive and accurate data.

