Wheelchair-Accessible Winnebago® Rental at United Access Opens New Roads for Adventurers with Mobility Challenges

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Colorado, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Access announced today the addition of the Winnebago® Roam accessible recreational vehicle (RV) to its rental fleet, providing unparalleled opportunities for accessible recreation and exploration.

For the more than 41 million Americans with a mobility disability in the United States[1], vacationing can be filled with uncertainties and challenges. The Roam offers the peace of mind of accessible accommodations

with the privacy and comforts of home in a compact, easy-driving package. More than an ADA-compliant RV, the Roam was purpose-built for travelers with mobility challenges.

“The freedom of the open road is a quintessential part of American travel,” said Chad Blake, Senior Vice President of Store Sales and Operations at United Access. “Now wheelchair users and their caregivers can experience RV travel without the uncertainties of accessible hotel accommodations.”

The Winnebago Roam boasts dozens of accessibility features. The BraunAbility® remote-controlled wheelchair lift provides easy access to the interior of the vehicle. Q’Straint® wheelchair tiedowns and driver and passenger swivel cab seats ensure reliable, safe transportation. The private bathroom includes a cassette-style swivel toilet and assist bar and an integrated shower with flexible showerhead. Travelers can relax in comfort with a powered sofa-bed for two, a folding roll-under table, and an optional pop-top that sleeps two adults. The galley includes a refrigerator, microwave, and sink, plus induction cooktop outlet.

The Winnebago Roam is available to rent at United Access Denver West in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. The Denver accessible RV rental hub offers an ideal gateway to a treasure trove of natural wonders and cultural heritage. With a staggering array of attractions, including nine national monuments, three national historic areas, 26 captivating scenic byways, and four iconic National Parks — Rocky Mountain, Mesa Verde, Great Sand Dunes, and Black Canyon of the Gunnison — visitors will find themselves just a few hours away from some of the world's most breathtaking landscapes.

To learn more about renting the accessible Winnebago Roam RV and make reservations, please visit www.unitedaccess.com or contact our customer service team at 877-203-7237.

About United Access: United Access is the second largest retailer of wheelchair accessible vehicles, equipment and mobility products in the United States. Part of the BraunAbility Arch Retail family of brands, United Access partners with leading manufacturers to offer the best and safest products, including new and used accessible wheelchair vans, trucks and SUVs, wheelchair and scooter lifts, vehicle hand controls, scooters, turning transfer seats and more. Visit unitedaccess.com to learn more.

