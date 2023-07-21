Network as a Service Market Analysis by Size 2023-2028, CAGR-32.3%, Platform, Range and Regional Outlook

The rise in cloud services adoption across various industries represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the global network as a service market.

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Network as a Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.' The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global network as a service market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.

How big is the Network as a Service Market?

The global network as a service market size reached US$ 14.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 77.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 32.3% during 2023-2028.

What is Network as a Service?

Network as a service (NaaS) is a business model where network services are provided to customers over the Internet on a subscription basis. Rather than investing in extensive network infrastructure, organizations can use NaaS to deploy network services like Wide Area Networking (WAN), Unified Communications (UC), or Security as a Service (SECaaS), among others. NaaS offers are scalable, allowing businesses to adjust their network services according to their needs. The model's cloud-based nature allows businesses to reduce their capital expenditure on network hardware and delegate maintenance responsibilities to the service provider, converting them into operational expenses. This approach offers flexibility and agility, as companies can quickly implement network changes or expansions. NaaS also facilitates the integration of multiple locations and provides access to the latest networking technology. Moreover, it enhances security, as service providers typically have robust security measures in place.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Network as a Service industry?

The rise in cloud services adoption across various industries represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the global network as a service market. Businesses moving their operations to the cloud often opt for NaaS to streamline their network management. NaaS models reduce the need for significant upfront investments in network infrastructure. Businesses only pay for the network resources they use, which helps them manage costs efficiently. The ability to easily scale network services up or down based on demand is a significant driver for NaaS adoption. Businesses adjust their network capacities based on their current requirements. As businesses undergo digital transformation, they require robust and flexible network services, which NaaS provide. The rise of remote work and distributed teams necessitates reliable, secure, and scalable network services, which are fueling the demand for NaaS solutions. The growth of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and edge computing necessitates more advanced network solutions, which is driving businesses towards NaaS. Other factors, including enhanced security, and the emergence of technologies like software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV), are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

LAN-as-a-Service

WAN-as-a-Service

Breakup by Application:

Cloud-based Services

Bandwidth on Demand

Integrated Network Security-as-a-Service

Wide Area Network

Virtual Private Network

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail and E-Commerce

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Public Sector

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

