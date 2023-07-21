Video Streaming Market Size US$ 219.4 Billion, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.8%, Top Companies and Forecast Report 2023-2028

Significant technological advancements represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the global video streaming market.

The global video streaming market size reached US$ 74.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 219.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during 2023-2028.

What is Video Streaming?

Video streaming is a technology that delivers video content over the internet, allowing users to view it in real time without downloading the entire file. It operates by compressing data and sending it to the requesting device where it gets decompressed and displayed. This happens in a continuous stream, hence the term 'streaming'. It’s akin to watching TV but via the Internet. Services like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video popularized video streaming, providing a wealth of on-demand content. This technology thrives due to its convenience and versatility, enabling users to watch videos on a multitude of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs. Furthermore, it supports live video broadcasts, that are widely used for webinars, live game streaming, social media live broadcasts, and more. Nevertheless, streaming video demands high-speed internet to ensure a buffer-free experience. Video quality, such as 4K or HD, also impacts data requirements.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the video streaming industry?

Significant technological advancements represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the global video streaming market. This, coupled with the increasing internet accessibility is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. High-speed internet connections are more widely available, with 5G providing faster data transmission which is boosting the growth of the market. Moreover, the proliferation of smartphones and other connected devices like smart TVs and tablets is creating a ubiquitous medium for content consumption. These advancements are making it possible to stream high-quality videos, even 4K or 8K resolution content, with minimal latency and buffering which is driving the market growth.

The market is also driven by the rise in on-demand content consumption which is a significant cultural shift. Consumers prefer to watch what they want, when they want, rather than following traditional broadcast schedules which are driving the demand for video streaming. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ cater to this demand by offering vast libraries of on-demand content, encompassing movies, TV series, documentaries, and more. In line with this, the increasing production of original content by these platforms is contributing to the growth of the market. From various shows on Netflix to Amazon Prime, the success of original series and movies is positively influencing the growth of the market. This unique content not only helps platforms distinguish themselves from competitors but also becomes a key driver for subscriptions.

In addition to this, the trend of cord-cutting and abandoning traditional cable or satellite TV in favor of streaming services is further fueling the market growth. Consumers are attracted to the cost-effectiveness of streaming services, many of which offer competitive prices as compared to traditional cable subscriptions. The proliferation of live streaming is another considerable element. Live broadcasts of sports, concerts, and special events on platforms like YouTube and Twitch, or social media live features on Instagram and Facebook, cater to users seeking real-time entertainment and interaction. Furthermore, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) offer personalized recommendations, which enhance the user experience and foster viewer engagement, thus creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Amazon Inc.

Brightcove Inc.

Comcast Corporation

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc)

Hulu LLC (The Walt Disney Company)

Iflix (Tencent Holdings Ltd.)

International Business Machines Corporation

Kaltura Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Netflix Inc.

Breakup by Component:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:

Solution

IPTV

Over-the-top

Pay TV

Services

Consulting

Managed Services

Training and Support

Breakup by Streaming Type:

Live/Linear Video Streaming

Non-Linear Video Streaming

Breakup by Revenue Model:

Subscription

Transactional

Advertisement

Hybrid

Breakup by End User:

Personal

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



