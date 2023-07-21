Video Streaming Market Size US$ 219.4 Billion, Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.8%, Top Companies and Forecast Report 2023-2028
Significant technological advancements represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the global video streaming market.
BROOKLYN, NY, USA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Video Streaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global video streaming market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights
How big is the video streaming market?
The global video streaming market size reached US$ 74.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 219.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during 2023-2028.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/video-streaming-market/requestsample
What is Video Streaming?
Video streaming is a technology that delivers video content over the internet, allowing users to view it in real time without downloading the entire file. It operates by compressing data and sending it to the requesting device where it gets decompressed and displayed. This happens in a continuous stream, hence the term 'streaming'. It’s akin to watching TV but via the Internet. Services like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video popularized video streaming, providing a wealth of on-demand content. This technology thrives due to its convenience and versatility, enabling users to watch videos on a multitude of devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs. Furthermore, it supports live video broadcasts, that are widely used for webinars, live game streaming, social media live broadcasts, and more. Nevertheless, streaming video demands high-speed internet to ensure a buffer-free experience. Video quality, such as 4K or HD, also impacts data requirements.
What are the growth prospects and trends in the video streaming industry?
Significant technological advancements represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the global video streaming market. This, coupled with the increasing internet accessibility is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. High-speed internet connections are more widely available, with 5G providing faster data transmission which is boosting the growth of the market. Moreover, the proliferation of smartphones and other connected devices like smart TVs and tablets is creating a ubiquitous medium for content consumption. These advancements are making it possible to stream high-quality videos, even 4K or 8K resolution content, with minimal latency and buffering which is driving the market growth.
The market is also driven by the rise in on-demand content consumption which is a significant cultural shift. Consumers prefer to watch what they want, when they want, rather than following traditional broadcast schedules which are driving the demand for video streaming. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ cater to this demand by offering vast libraries of on-demand content, encompassing movies, TV series, documentaries, and more. In line with this, the increasing production of original content by these platforms is contributing to the growth of the market. From various shows on Netflix to Amazon Prime, the success of original series and movies is positively influencing the growth of the market. This unique content not only helps platforms distinguish themselves from competitors but also becomes a key driver for subscriptions.
In addition to this, the trend of cord-cutting and abandoning traditional cable or satellite TV in favor of streaming services is further fueling the market growth. Consumers are attracted to the cost-effectiveness of streaming services, many of which offer competitive prices as compared to traditional cable subscriptions. The proliferation of live streaming is another considerable element. Live broadcasts of sports, concerts, and special events on platforms like YouTube and Twitch, or social media live features on Instagram and Facebook, cater to users seeking real-time entertainment and interaction. Furthermore, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) offer personalized recommendations, which enhance the user experience and foster viewer engagement, thus creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
Akamai Technologies Inc.
Amazon Inc.
Brightcove Inc.
Comcast Corporation
Google LLC (Alphabet Inc)
Hulu LLC (The Walt Disney Company)
Iflix (Tencent Holdings Ltd.)
International Business Machines Corporation
Kaltura Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Netflix Inc.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Component:
Solution
IPTV
Over-the-top
Pay TV
Services
Consulting
Managed Services
Training and Support
Breakup by Streaming Type:
Live/Linear Video Streaming
Non-Linear Video Streaming
Breakup by Revenue Model:
Subscription
Transactional
Advertisement
Hybrid
Breakup by End User:
Personal
Commercial
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4211&flag=C
This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023-2028)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Reports:
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/indian-shrimp-market-share-latest-trends-key-players-demand-singh
https://dun-lily-8zrqdw.mystrikingly.com/blog/recruitment-process-outsourcing-rpo-market-research-report-during-2023-2028
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here