Nutrunner Market Growth Opportunities, Value, Future Prospects and Trends 2030

Rise in aerospace manufacturing and ship manufacturing has impacted positively in the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nutrunner Market by Type (Electric Nutrunner, Pneumatic Nutrunner, and Hydraulic Nutrunner), Distribution Channel (In store and Online), and End-user Industry (Construction, Industrial, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

Nutrunner is a power tool that is used to tighten or fasten nuts and bolts. It is made up of a driving clutch half and a driven clutch half that are connected by axially directed teeth to transfer torque. Nut runners are pneumatic, electric, or hydraulic power tools that are commonly used for appliance maintenance and are normally utilized for lower torque applications than ratchets and wrenches. There are numerous sorts of nut runners, depending on head styles and performance specifications, including in-line heads, offset heads, right-angle heads, crowfoot heads, and tube nut heads.

The global nutrunner market size was valued at $789.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,168.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The nutrunner market growth is driven by development of the construction, automotive, machinery manufacturing, and industrial sectors. Moreover, increase in automation in automotive, machine manufacturing, and construction industries is likely to boost the market growth. The use of a nut runner saves time and ensures performance accuracy. In industry, nutrunner are utilized where increasing production pressure to meet the objective within a time restriction is a difficult issue. Moreover, nutrunners are ideal for bolting applications, as they have little vibration and give better accuracy and repeatability. On the other hand, a nutrunner requires labor and daily interval maintenance, which is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Nutrunner are of various types such as electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic nutrunner. The pneumatic nutrunner is powered by continuous gearing, whereas a hydraulic nutrunner is powered by hammering. The gear box and the reaction arms manage all of the required torque. A reaction arm necessitates the use of a reaction contact, such as a nut or a hard metallic surface. These nutrunner have low vibration level, sufficient repeatability and higher accuracy, which makes it ideal for bolting and fastening, thus augmenting the market growth.

Top Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global nutrunner market include Aimco Global, Atlas Copco AB, Bosch Rexroth AG, Dai-Ichi Dentsu Ltd., Estic Corporation, Ingersoll Rand Inc., ITH bolting Technology, Maschinenfabrik Wagner GmbH & Co.AG, Sanyo Machine Works Ltd., and Stanley Engineered Fastening.

Key Findings Of The Study

