Growth Analysis Of Marketing Automation Market With CAGR Estimated To Be 16.2%

Marketing automation refers to the technology that enables marketers to develop highly efficient solutions for managing repetitive tasks.

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled, “Marketing Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global marketing automation market growth, share, size, and forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the marketing automation market?

• Market Size in 2022: US$ 5.1 Billion

• Market Forecast in 2028: US$ 13.0 Billion

• Growth rate (2023 to 2028): CAGR of 16.2%

• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022

• Forecast Period: 2023-2028

What is marketing automation?

Marketing automation refers to the use of software platforms and technologies to automate various marketing tasks and processes, streamlining and optimizing marketing efforts. It involves the integration of different marketing channels, data management, and workflow automation to deliver personalized and targeted marketing campaigns. One of the key benefits of marketing automation is its capability to automate repetitive tasks such as email marketing, social media posting, lead nurturing, and campaign management. By automating these processes, marketers can save time, increase efficiency, and focus on higher-value strategic activities.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the marketing automation industry?

The global market is majorly driven by the ever-increasing volume of customer data and the need to leverage that data for more personalized and targeted marketing efforts. Marketing automation platforms enable businesses to collect, manage, and analyze vast amounts of customer data, allowing for the creation of highly segmented and personalized campaigns. This capability enhances customer engagement and drives better marketing outcomes. Another driving factor is the need for improved customer experience. Marketing automation allows businesses to deliver relevant, timely, and personalized content to customers across multiple channels. By leveraging customer data and automation tools, businesses can create customer journeys and nurture leads with tailored messaging, resulting in a more seamless and engaging customer experience.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component Type:

• Software

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

• On-Premises

• Cloud-Based

Breakup by End User:

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

• Campaign Management

• Email Marketing

• Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring

• Social Media Marketing

• Inbound Marketing

• Others

Breakup by Vertical:

• BFSI

• Retail

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecom

• Government

• Entertainment and Media

• Education

• Others

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• Activecampaign LLC

• Act-On Software Inc.

• Adobe Inc.

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

• Hubspot Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Salesforce.com Inc.

• SAP SE

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Teradata Corporation.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

