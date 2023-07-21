PHILIPPINES, July 21 - Press Release

July 21, 2023 Gatchalian: Conduct simulations, consult teachers before rolling out revised K-10 curriculum Senator Win Gatchalian is urging the Department of Education (DepEd) to conduct simulations and consultations with teachers before rolling out the revised K to 10 curriculum. According to Education Assistant Secretary for operations Francis Cesar Bringas, the department is finalizing the revised K to 10 curriculum, the draft version of which was released to the public for their feedback. The DepEd official added that the agency is finalizing the shaping paper and will incorporate the public's comment in the curriculum guide. The agency is also completing policy guidelines on the curriculum's implementation, which is being eyed for a 2025 rollout. Since teachers are at the forefront of rolling out and ensuring the effectiveness of the revised K to 10 curriculum, Gatchalian pressed the importance of securing their feedback. "I strongly suggest that we do some on-the-ground simulations and consultations so that we will have some direct feedback from our teachers, considering that they are our foot soldiers on the field and they are expected to implement the curriculum," Gatchalian said. During her presentation of the Basic Education Report 2023, Vice President and Secretary of Education Sara Duterte pointed out that the review of the K to 12 curriculum has revealed that it is congested. Experts have repeatedly pointed out that a congested curriculum has prevented learners from mastering basic competencies. Gatchalian maintained, however, that the Senate review of the K to 12 program will continue. He filed Proposed Senate Resolution No. 5, which seeks to review the implementation of the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 (Republic Act No. 10533) or the K to 12 Law. To date, four hearings were already done on the implementation of the Mother Tongue-Based Multilingual Education (MTB-MLE). Aside from the MTB-MLE, the Senate basic education panel will also review the implementation of the spiral progression approach mandated by the law. Under the spiral progression approach, learners are taught simple to more complicated concepts through grade levels in spiral progression. Gatchalian added that the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), which is mandated to assess the Philippine education sector's performance, is also studying the revisions in the K to 10 curriculum and the senior high school program. Konsultahin ang mga guro, magsagawa ng simulations bago ipatupad ang bagong K-10 curriculum --Gatchalian Hinihimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Department of Education (DepEd) na magsagawa ng mga simulation at mga konsultasyon sa mga guro bago ipatupad ang bagong K to 10 curriculum. Ayon kay Education Assistant Secretary for Operations Francis Cesar Bringas, malapit nang isapinal ang revised K to 10 curriculum. Matatandaang isinapubliko ang draft version ng naturang curriculum para kunin ang pulso ng bayan. Ayon pa sa opisyal, isinasapinal na rin ng DepEd ang shaping paper at gagawing bahagi ng curriculum guide ang mga suhestyon ng publiko. Kinukumpleto na rin ng ahensya ang policy guidelines sa pagpapatupad ng curriculum na nakatakdang ilunsad sa 2025. Dahil ang mga guro ang may responsibilidad sa pagpapatupad ng bagong K to 10 curriculum at pagtiyak na magiging epektibo ito, binigyang diin ni Gatchalian ang kahalagahan ng kanilang mga suhestyon. "Iminumungkahi ko na magsagawa tayo ng on-the-ground simulations at mga konsultasyon upang sumangguni sa ating mga guro, lalo na't sila ang ating mga sundalo sa mga paaralan at sila ang magpapatupad sa curriculum," ani Gatchalian. Sa kanyang paglalahad ng Basic Education Report 2023, binigyang diin ni VIce President at Secretary of Education Sara Duterte na ayon sa resulta ng pagrepaso sa K to 12 curriculum, lumalabas na masyado itong maraming laman o itinuturo sa mga bata. Ayon sa mga eksperto, nagiging sagabal ito sa pagkatuto ng mga bata ng basic competencies. Patuloy namang susuriin ng Senado ang pagpapatupad ng K to 12 program, ayon kay Gatchalian. Inihain niya ang Proposed Senate Resolution No. 5 na layong repasuhin ang pagpapatupad ng Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 (Republic Act No. 10533) o ang K to 12 Law. May apat na pagdinig na isinagawa hinggil sa pagpapatupad ng Mother Tongue-Based Multilingual Education (MTB-MLE). Maliban sa MTB-MLE, pag-aaralan din ng basic education committee ang pagpapatupad ng spiral progression approach na mandato ng batas. Sa ilalim ng spiral progression approach, nagsisimula sa mga simpleng paksa na unti-unting nagiging komplikado ang aralin ng mga estudyante. Dagdag pa ni Gatchalian, pag-aaralan din ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) ang mga rebisyon sa K to 10 curriculum at sa senior high school program. May mandato ang EDCOM II na suriin ang estado ng edukasyon sa bansa.