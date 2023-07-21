Water Meter Market Industry Growth with High CAGR of 4.1% by Forecast 2030 | Size, Share,Trends

Increase in global population has significantly increased demand of water meter.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Water Meter Market by Product Type (Standard Water Meter, and Smart Water Meter), Distribution Channel (Online, and Offline), and End user (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global water meter market size was valued at $19,700.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $29,159.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Water meters are devices that track volume and usage of water used in various household, commercial, and industrial settings. Smart metering solutions, on the other hand, are expansions of traditional meters that use meters or modules with communication capabilities (either one-way or two-way) built in or connected to the meter.

Major companies in the water meter market are implementing strategic moves such as acquisition, collaboration, and partnerships to expand and strengthen their position in water meter market. For instance, in June 2020, a strategic partnership between Kamstrup and The Avance Metering in smart and reliable technology solutions for utilities was announced. Mutual clientele will benefit from the collaboration as they put important data from Kamstrup metering solutions to work. Customers may enrich their data for strategic goals, such as facilitating a smooth transfer from old to new intelligent metering generations, owing to strategic product fit between the two organizations.

Top Players:

Key companies profiled in the Water meter market report include Apator SA, Arad Group, Badger Meter, Inc., Elster Group GmbH, Gioanola S.R.L., Kamstrup A/S, Maddalena Spa, Master Meter, Inc., Mueller Systems, LLC., and Sensus (Xylem Inc.).

Key Findings Of The Study

• Depending on product type, the standard water meter has dominated the water meter market, in terms of revenue in 2020.

• By distribution channel type, the offline segment has registered highest revenue in 2020.

• The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

