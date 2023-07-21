Automotive-grade SiC Power Device Market Forecast 2023-2030 | 99 Pages Report

Automotive-grade SiC Power Device Market

The Automotive-grade SiC Power Device Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (DC/DC Converter, On Board Charger, Inverter, Other Applications), and Types (MOSFET, SBD, Diodes). The Automotive-grade SiC Power Device market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Automotive-grade SiC Power Device Market worldwide?

STMicroelectronics

ROHM CO.，LTD.

Starpower

Wolfspeed

Infineon Technologies

ON Semiconductor

Littelfuse

Microchip

Mitsubishi Electric

GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc.

Shenzhen BASiC Semiconductor LTD

Imperix

Short Description About Automotive-grade SiC Power Device Market:

The Global Automotive-grade SiC Power Device market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Silicon carbide (SiC) in electric vehicles brings more efficiency, higher power density and performance. For 800 V battery system and large battery capacity, silicon carbide leads to higher efficiency in inverters and thus enables longer ranges or lower battery costs.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive-grade SiC Power Device Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Automotive-grade SiC Power Device market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of Percent during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, MOSFET accounting for Percent of the Automotive-grade SiC Power Device global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised Percent CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While DC/DC Converter segment is altered to an Percent CAGR throughout this forecast period.

North America Automotive-grade SiC Power Device market is estimated at USD million in 2021, while Europe is forecast to reach USD million by 2028. The proportion of the North America is Percent in 2021, while Europe percentage is Percent, and it is predicted that Europe share will reach Percent in 2028, trailing a CAGR of Percent through the analysis period 2022-2028. As for the Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is Percent and Percent respectively for the next 6-year period.

The global major manufacturers of Automotive-grade SiC Power Device include STMicroelectronics, ROHM CO.，LTD., Starpower, Wolfspeed, Infineon Technologies, ON Semiconductor, Littelfuse, Microchip and Mitsubishi Electric, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a Percent market share of Automotive-grade SiC Power Device in 2021.

Global Automotive-grade SiC Power Device Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2017 to 2028. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2017 to 2028. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2017 to 2028, manufacturer from 2017 to 2022, region from 2017 to 2022, and global price from 2017 to 2028.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Automotive-grade SiC Power Device Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Automotive-grade SiC Power Device

DC/DC Converter

On Board Charger

Inverter

Other Applications

What are the types of Automotive-grade SiC Power Device available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Automotive-grade SiC Power Device market share In 2022.

MOSFET

SBD

Diodes

Which regions are leading the Automotive-grade SiC Power Device Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

