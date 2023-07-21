CBCT Systems Market Trends 2023-2030 | 104 Pages Report

CBCT Systems Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "CBCT Systems Market" [2023-2031] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The CBCT Systems Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Hospitals & Clinics, Imaging Centers, Academic and Research Institutes), and Types (Image Intensifier Detector, Flat-Panel Imager Detector). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the CBCT Systems Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 104 Pages long. The CBCT Systems market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of CBCT Systems Market worldwide?

Carestream Health

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Vatech Co., Ltd.

Cefla s.c.

ASAHIROENTGEN IND.CO.,LTD.

J. Morita

Curve Beam

Prexion

Planmeca OY

Short Description About CBCT Systems Market:

The Global CBCT Systems market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) system is a special type of x-ray equipment that provides 3-D views for more thorough analysis of bone structure and tooth orientation. Rise in geriatric population, wide range of applications of CBCT systems in dental practice, and upsurge in number of patients suffering from dental disease are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, expanding application of CBCT systems in other medical fields such as breast imaging further boosts the market growth. However, high cost of the devices and image related issues such as lack of clarity are expected to impede the market growth.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States CBCT Systems Market

This report focuses on global and United States CBCT Systems market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global CBCT Systems market size is estimated to be worth USD 115.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 160.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.6Percent during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Image Intensifier Detector accounting for Percent of the CBCT Systems global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised Percent CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While by Application, Hospitals & Clinics was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an Percent CAGR throughout this forecast period.

As per the estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2012, severe periodontal disease, resulting in tooth loss is found in 15-20Percent of middle-aged adults (35-44 years). In addition, ageing population also poses a risk for dental disorders (such as dental cavities and periodontal disease), which results in complete tooth loss. For instance, according to WHO, about 30Percent of people aged 65-74 have no natural teeth.

Global CBCT Systems Scope and Market Size

CBCT Systems market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global CBCT Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the CBCT Systems market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

What are the factors driving the growth of the CBCT Systems Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the CBCT Systems

Hospitals & Clinics

Imaging Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

What are the types of CBCT Systems available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest CBCT Systems market share In 2022.

Image Intensifier Detector

Flat-Panel Imager Detector

Which regions are leading the CBCT Systems Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

