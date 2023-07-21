TELF AG on the Current State of Ferro-Alloys: Chrome Ore Prices Surge as Ferrochrome Production Soars
TELF AG explores the current state of ferro-alloys with a specific focus on the surging prices of chrome ore.
China's role in the ferroalloy market cannot be underestimated. Its significant domestic ferrochrome production capacity and reliance on chrome ore imports position it as a key influencer”LUGANO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, July 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TELF AG, a full-service international physical commodities trader, today explores the current state of ferro-alloys with a specific focus on the surging prices of chrome ore. The company analyzes the market trends in a recent article published on TELF AG's Media Page and website. It highlights the crucial role of chrome ore in the production of ferrochrome.
— TELF AG
According to TELF AG, the dynamic world of metals and alloys relies heavily on ferro-alloys, and chrome ore plays a pivotal role, particularly in the production of ferrochrome. The article reports that recent market trends indicate a significant surge in chrome ore prices, driven by robust domestic ferrochrome production and low port inventories. This has sparked optimism and bolstered market sentiment in China, the epicenter of the ferro-alloy industry.
TELF AG's analysis reveals that seaborne chrome ore prices experienced an upward trajectory in the week leading up to Tuesday, July 11. The main driver behind this price increase was the impressive production rates of ferrochrome within China. As ferrochrome production soared, demand for chrome ore surged, putting upward pressure on prices. TELF AG states that this upward trend in chrome ore prices is a testament to the thriving ferro-alloy sector in the region.
A crucial factor contributing to the strong market sentiment, as per TELF AG, is the low port inventories of chrome ore. As of July 10, combined chrome ore inventories at the main ports of Tianjin, Qinzhou, Lianyungang, and Shanghai stood at 1.95-2.25 million tonnes. Although this figure represents a slight increase compared to the previous week's range of 1.80-1.99 million tonnes, it is still historically low. The limited availability of chrome ore in port inventories has heightened demand and further driven up prices.
TELF AG reports that most of the additions to port inventories primarily belong to smelters rather than being readily tradeable. This indicates that the chrome ore stockpiles are being strategically accumulated by smelters, reinforcing their commitment to robust ferrochrome production. The focus on stockpiling by smelters demonstrates their confidence in the sustainability and growth of the ferro-alloy industry.
The surge in chrome ore prices and the robust production of ferrochrome highlight the strong interdependence between these two elements, according to TELF AG. Ferrochrome, an alloy composed of iron and chromium, is vital in stainless steel production. As the demand for stainless steel continues to rise across various sectors, including construction, automotive, and household appliances, the need for ferrochrome and its key ingredient, chrome ore, remains strong.
China's role as a major player in the ferro-alloy market cannot be underestimated, as per TELF AG. The country's significant domestic ferrochrome production capacity and reliance on chrome ore imports position it as a key influencer of global ferro-alloy prices. As China's ferrochrome industry thrives, it has a cascading effect on the chrome ore market, driving prices and impacting the global ferro-alloy landscape.
The recent surge in chrome ore prices in China signifies the vibrancy and resilience of the ferro-alloy industry, states TELF AG. It also highlights the strategic vision of smelters actively securing their supply chains and reinforcing their commitment to ferrochrome production. As the demand for stainless steel continues to grow, the reliance on chrome ore and ferro-alloys will remain steadfast, ensuring the stability and progress of various industrial sectors worldwide.
In conclusion, TELF AG's analysis reveals that the recent upward movement in seaborne chrome ore prices in China reflects the booming domestic ferrochrome production and low port inventories. This trend signals a positive market sentiment and showcases the integral role of chrome ore in the ferro-alloy industry. As the demand for stainless steel and ferro-alloys remains strong, stakeholders in the sector must continue to monitor and adapt to the ever-evolving dynamics of the chrome ore market.
For further information, please visit TELF AG's Media Page: https://telf.ch/media/ or TELF AG's website: https://telf-ag.com/
About TELF AG:
TELF AG is a full-service international physical commodities trader with 30 years of experience in the industry. Headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the company operates globally, serving customers and providing solutions for commodities producers worldwide. TELF AG works in close partnership with producers to provide effective marketing, as well as financing and logistics solutions, which enable suppliers to focus on their core activities and to access far-reaching markets wherever they may be.
Its flexible, customer-focused approach allows TELF AG to create tailor-made solutions for each producer, thereby facilitating long-term partnerships. Additionally, consumers widely recognize them for their operational excellence and reliability.
Rick De Oliveira
TELF AG
+41798709032 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
TELF AG Stainless Steel Market Update July 09, 2023