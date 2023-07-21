Antinuclear Antibody Test Market: Rising Valuation to Reach USD 5.0 billion by 2031, Fueled by CAGR of 15.0%

Antinuclear Antibody Test

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Antinuclear Antibody Test Market by Product (Reagents & Assay Kits, Systems, Software & Services), by Technique (ELISA, Immunofluorescence Assay, Multiplex Assay), by Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Sjogren's Syndrome, Scleroderma, Others), by End-use (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Physician Office Laboratories, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global antibody test industry was estimated at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $5.0 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.0% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases among people drives the growth of the global antinuclear antibody test market. Moreover, the fact that antinuclear antibody tests are becoming more and more popular as a way to diagnose autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Sjogren's Syndrome, and others has supplemented the growth even more. Moreover, growing government healthcare insurance and rising awareness about autoimmune disorders are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Erba Diagnostics

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Antibodies Incorporated

• Trinity Biotech Plc.

• Immuno Concepts NA Ltd.

• ZEUS Scientific, Inc.

• Inova Diagnostics, Inc.

• EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG.

𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By product, the reagents & assay kits segment contributed to around three-fifths of the global antinuclear antibody test market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment would also garner the fastest CAGR of 15.53% during the forecast period. Rise in the use of these kits for various research and development purposes for a better understanding of various types of diseases drives the segment growth.

Based on technique, the ELISA segment generated around two-fifths of the global antinuclear antibody test market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 15.67% from 2022-2031. This is because the ELISA test is quick and produces data more quickly than other testing methods.

Based on application, the rheumatoid arthritis segment held more than two-thirds of the global antinuclear antibody test market revenue in 2021. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.46% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the growing elderly population and increase in cases of rheumatoid arthritis across the world.

By end-use, the hospitals segment contributed to around two-fifths of the global antinuclear antibody test market share in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. Increase in patient satisfaction, outpatient services, and enhanced home care facilities offered by hospitals fuel the growth of the segment. The physician office laboratories segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 15.97% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global antinuclear antibody test market. Increasing prevalence of autoimmune illnesses propels the market growth. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 17.1% throughout the forecast period. With the growing population on board, the likelihood of developing autoimmune diseases has increased significantly. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

