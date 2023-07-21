Soft Tissue Repair Market Expected to Reach $25,635 Million by 2025 | CAGR 5.6%

Soft Tissue Repair 2030

Soft tissue repair market provides an in-depth analysis along with the current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Soft tissue repair market was valued at $16,554 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $25,635 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2025. The fixation devices segment accounted for one-fifth share of the global market revenue in 2017. Soft tissue injuries are trauma caused to muscles, ligaments, and tendons. Tendons are fibrous connective tissues that attach muscles to a bone. The damage caused by overstressing of muscles or tendons is known as strain. Whereas, ligaments are fibrous bands that connect bones to other bones. The injury caused due to overstretching or tearing of ligaments is called as sprain.

List of Key Players

Smith & Nephew plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard), Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Allergan Plc. (LifeCell Corporation), Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Athersys, Inc, Organogenesis Inc.

For Purchase inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/684

Factors that drive the soft tissue repair market are surge in obese population and increase in geriatric population. However, the high cost associated with soft tissue repairs and lack of reimbursement are the factors projected to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the untapped potential of soft tissue repairs in developing countries, such as India, China, and Brazil, is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the key market players.

Based on type, the laparoscopic instrument segment accounted for about three-sevenths share of the global market in 2016 owing to the increase in minimally invasive surgeries and laparoscopic procedures globally.

By application, the hernia repair segment accounted for the highest share in the global market owing to the rise in hernia cases. For instance, at least 2% of men suffer from hernia in the U.S., i.e., 15 individuals per 1000 population suffer from various forms of hernia.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/684

In 2017, North America was the highest contributor to the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increase in the wellness trend and the early adoption of novel technologies in this sector. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the presence of high-populace countries, such as India and China.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

