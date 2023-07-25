David Satnick DDS opens new dental Office for Emergency dentists in Ventura, CA
Dr. David Satnick DDS opens advanced Emergency Dentistry office in Ventura, CA - state-of-the-art care at STE 220, 6633 Telephone Rd.VENTURA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ventura residents can now rely on expert care for dental emergencies as Dr. David Satnick, an esteemed and experienced dentist, proudly unveils the grand opening of his new dental office. Focused on emergency dentistry, the state-of-the-art facility is conveniently located at STE 220, 6633 Telephone Rd, Ventura, CA 93003, equipped with cutting-edge technology and a compassionate team committed to providing exceptional and timely care.
Dental emergencies can be distressing, necessitating prompt and reliable assistance. Dr. David Satnick's primary goal is to be the go-to emergency dentist in the Ventura community, delivering immediate attention and superior dental services.
"At our practice, we are dedicated to being the first choice for anyone facing a dental emergency in Ventura and neighboring areas. We understand the urgency of such situations, and our office is fully equipped to handle many urgent dental issues," said Dr. David Satnick. "Our compassionate team is focused on addressing patients' immediate needs and restoring their dental health with precision and expertise."
The newly opened dental office features modern amenities, creating a welcoming environment to ensure patient's comfort during their visit. Dr. David Satnick and his team are well-versed in handling various dental emergencies, including severe toothaches, broken or chipped teeth, dental abscesses, and knocked-out teeth. Patients can trust in their comprehensive knowledge and experience to receive top-tier emergency dental care.
To learn more about Dr. David Satnick's emergency dental office and the services offered, please visit www.emergencydentistventura.com. The website contains essential information about office hours, contact details, and guidance on what to do in a dental emergency.
About Dr. David Satnick:
Dr. David Satnick, a dentist with over 30 years of experience in Ventura County, graduated with a DMD from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in 1985. He is a member of esteemed dental associations, including CDA, ADA, AACD, AADSM, and OKU. Dr. Satnick is committed to mastering progressive cosmetic and restorative dental techniques, providing patients with beautiful smiles. His dedication to patient education allows individuals to make informed decisions about their dental health. Beyond dentistry, Dr. Satnick enjoys family time, music, hiking, skiing, movies, reading, and traveling.
